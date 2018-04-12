Airstream Welcomes Nest To Iconic Travel Trailer Family

Unifying Airstream's commitment to a customer-first approach with a design-forward philosophy, Nest is the perfect blend of form and function. Originally conceived by Oregon designer Robert Johans, Nest was acquired by Airstream in March 2016 and further developed in-house, with Johans coming aboard as project manager.

"We saw the acquisition of Nest as an opportunity for Airstream to curate the kind of good design we feel is essential," said Wheeler. "Nest is modern, it's functional, and it's innovative in a way you rarely see in this industry."

Nest's semi-monocoque fiberglass structure was styled by automotive designer Bryan Thompson (who also worked on Airstream's iconic Basecamp model). The exterior design features a low stance and wide front windshield inspired by the shape of ski goggles. Six windows, a skylight, and an innovative vertical doorway window invite ample light into Nest, blurring the line between the interior and the outdoors.

Inside Nest, modern design touches hide generous storage. Premium fixtures, a two-burner stove, a microwave, and a wet bath with contemporary amenities ensure travelers are equipped with all the comforts of home. A minimalist approach ties everything together with subtle flair, giving owners ample space to relax, prepare meals, sleep, and store gear for both short and long adventures.

Additionally, two available floorplans provide consumers with flexibility for their travel needs. One floor plan offers a U-shaped dinette that converts into a bed, while the other features a permanent bed with a plush Tuft & Needle mattress.

While Nest's fiberglass shell is a departure for the company known for manufacturing iconic aluminum travel trailers, Airstream founder Wally Byam saw fiberglass as a sign of 20th century progress. He built several fiberglass prototypes in the 50s and early 60s, experimenting with what was – at the time – a relatively new material.

"Wally was a design pioneer, and he recognized the versatility of fiberglass," said Wheeler. "He was always innovating – always pushing the envelope – and we think Wally would be pleased to see Airstream continuing that tradition with Nest."

At 3,400 pounds, Nest is easy to tow and is priced from $45,900 MSRP.

Airstream dealers nationwide started receiving inventory this month.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in North America. Following founder Wally Byam's credo, "Let's not make changes, let's make only improvements," Airstream has remained a timeless classic. Byam's vision for Airstream trailers was to use these design- and quality-driven products to allow people to dream, travel and explore the open road. A subsidiary of Thor Industries, Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of craftsmen remains dedicated to preserving the brand's legendary reputation for quality and innovation. For more information, please visit http://www.airstream.com/, call 877-596-6111 or contact Airstream, Inc., 419 West Pike Street, P.O. Box 629, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334.

