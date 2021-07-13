AirStrip Integrates BioIntelliSense Medical Wearable Devices and Data Services for Continuous Vital Sign Monitoring Across Care Settings

SAN ANTONIO and SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirStrip®, a leading enterprise-grade platform for comprehensive medical data interoperability, analytics and mobile visualization, announced today that it has integrated the BioIntelliSense FDA-cleared BioSticker™ wearable medical device and medical grade BioButton® health screening and status monitoring solution with its AirStrip® ONE platform for in-hospital to home continuous wearable-enabled care.

"The COVID-19 pandemic crisis exposed the hospital's clinical staffing and data deficiencies accelerating the need for new advanced virtual acute care delivery models capable of supporting clinical staff augmentation, staff collaboration and staff protection for those clinicians that can provide care at a distance. Lessons learned in High Acuity inpatient care setting will now need to be applied for virtual care beyond hospital wall as tele-health incentives are emerging with the goal of providing acute level of care at home," said Alan Portela, CEO of AirStrip. "AirStrip's experience in Mobile Remote patient surveillance for more than a decade in partnership with Medical Grade sensors from BioIntelliSense, Inc. become mission critical to build the next generation of Smart Home virtual acute care model."

By combining the BioSticker and BioButton high frequency multi-parameter wearable data and BioCloud advanced analytics with AirStrip's near real-time contextual data sources and types, clinicians have convenient access to a composite view of a patient's health status. Together with BioIntelliSense, this high-resolution patient trending and personal baseline comparison enables actionable clinical decisions and proactive interventions across care settings.

"The current provider and payer focus on operationalizing virtual care is driving investment and adoption of continuous health monitoring technologies, that are on par with patient data collected in the hospital, to enable medical grade care at home" stated James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. "AirStrip plays an integral role of bringing together BioIntelliSense continuous vital sign and physiologic data, along with other contextual insight, all in one place to optimize clinical workflow and deliver personalized clinical intelligence. Our collaboration with AirStrip has tremendous potential and clinical application for earlier identification and detection of adverse trends in the management of patients with complex care needs from in the hospital to home."

Our shared goal is to combine advanced technology and virtual care services in a data driven, patient centric way, anytime, anywhere with quality, convenience, and affordability.

About AirStrip

AirStrip ONE® offers solutions that allow hundreds of health systems to unlock the full potential of their existing medical technology infrastructure investments with an interoperability platform that provides seamless access to clinical data and mobile actionable insights across the care continuum using remote access or web access granted by the health system. It features mobile diagnostic quality cardiac waveform viewing and sophisticated mobile fetal surveillance, providing clinicians with near-real-time contextual and clinically relevant data for situational awareness. For more information visit, https://www.airstrip.com/ .

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton™ devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform's advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.

For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

