AirSwap Marketplace Launches to Power Burgeoning Global Token Economy

"The team has delivered on every milestone in their roadmap since announcing it last year. AirSwap is forming a key foundational component in the blockchain ecosystem and I am excited to see this project come to fruition as we have been working closely to bring the vision to life for many months," says Joe Lubin.

With a core mission of decentralizing trade on a global scale, AirSwap opens the marketplace in 8 languages, with a substantial partner network providing liquidity support for 24 tokens, and seamless integration with popular wallets MetaMask and Ledger. As part of the rollout, AirSwap enables a unique trading "widget" tool to allow third-party applications direct distribution to user communities and provides peer-to-peer liquidity without relying on "exchanges" or other intermediaries, which lack adequate transparency, security, and regulation.

"With the marketplace launch, we're laying the foundation for decentralized trade. Apps and websites can easily integrate with AirSwap and provide their users a quick and secure way to trade tokens," says AirSwap Co-Founder Don Mosites. "We're removing a key challenge many projects in the ecosystem face and empowering those teams to focus on what they do best."

AirSwap's search engine platform is compatible with any Ethereum-enabled browser on desktop or mobile and supports the ERC20 standard – making trading fluid across devices. A facilitator of token discovery and trading, AirSwap leverages the blockchain and smart contracts to create a frictionless, no-fee marketplace allowing for direct peer-to-peer trading.

"Imagine a future where the mixture of institutionalized financial instruments catches up to the advances made in digital commerce, smart contracts, and cryptofinance," says Sam Tabar, Strategy at AirSwap. "Using blockchain technology puts power directly into the hands of consumers, shifting a traditionally centralized system into a decentralized reality."

AirSwap is a decentralized token marketplace powered by search. Designed as the future of trading by founders Michael Oved – a veteran algorithmic trader – and full stack product designer-engineer, Don Mosites, AirSwap's global peer-to-peer trading network simplifies trading to empower the future of finance. AirSwap is a ConsenSys-backed company. Trade now: www.AirSwap.io

