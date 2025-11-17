Airsys Unveils PowerOne™ AI-Era Cooling Solutions for Modern Data Centers

Intelligent, scalable cooling platforms address power density challenges

driven by AI, high-performance computing, and big data demands

GREER, S.C., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airsys Cooling Technologies Inc. , a global leader in mission-critical cooling solutions, today announced the launch of PowerOne, an intelligent, high-efficiency cooling solution that addresses the unprecedented data center cooling demands presented by the rise in usage of AI, hyperscale, and high-density computing environments. PowerOne is a fully modular, multi-medium cooling architecture designed to scale from 1MW edge deployments to 100+ MW hyperscale environments.

According to Horizon Grand View Research , the North American data center cooling market is projected to reach approximately $15 billion by 2030, with cooling consuming up to 60% of total energy in dense environments. As the power density demand in enterprise data centers increases exponentially, PowerOne is designed to optimize performance while reducing operational costs and enhancing sustainability.

"With PowerOne, we're redefining what a cooling system should do," said Yunshui Chen, CEO and founder of Airsys. "These solutions are focused not just on energy efficiency, but on unlocking stranded power and turning it into computing capacity, and ultimately, revenue. It's time that cooling was tailored for the business, not just the facility."

Designed to support 1 to 100+ megawatt IT loads, PowerOne eliminates traditional capacity limits, enabling a new level of cooling agility for data centers facing power density and energy efficiency challenges.

Key Benefits and Capabilities

PowerOne offers two distinct solutions to address diverse cooling requirements:

Standard Cooling Stack – A modular, facility-focused cooling foundation designed for high efficiency across AI, HPC, and enterprise environments, including:

CritiCool-X™ – High-efficiency magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller designed for Air/Liquid Hybrid cooling

FluidCool-X™ – Precision cooling CDU engineered for dense workloads

MaxAir™ – Compact, high-performance fan wall solution

Optima2 CW™ – CRAH unit optimized for high-density computing environments

LiquidRack™ Solution – A single-phase, liquid spray cooling architecture built for AI-era deployments, enabling closed-loop, compressor-less cooling that can be paired with:

AdiaCool™ dry coolers for compressorless, high free-cooling utilization

CritiCool-X™ for chiller-based configurations in more demanding climates

Engineered for the AI Era

Purpose-built for the AI era, PowerOne is engineered to handle extreme power densities without the scalability and cost limitations of traditional cooling systems. Traditional cooling solutions struggle with high energy consumption, limited scalability, and rising operational costs, challenges that PowerOne directly addresses through its innovative design and intelligent control systems. The PowerOne line achieves 0 WUE, industry-leading PUE, and high-power compute effectiveness (PCE), setting a new benchmark for data center performance and sustainability.

PCE

Power Compute Effectiveness (PCE) is an emerging performance metric for AI-era data centers. While PUE measures facility efficiency by reducing cooling overhead, PCE measures compute effectiveness, how much provisioned power is converted into usable compute. The higher the score, the more compute delivered without adding megawatts, infrastructure, or delay. Together, PUE and PCE provide a complete view of both efficiency and output, enabling operators to maximize compute density, accelerate time to capacity, and minimize capital expansion.

Flexible Deployment for Any Facility

PowerOne is engineered for new data center builds, modernization programs, and retrofit projects across both air and liquid cooling environments. Its modular architecture enables operators to scale cooling capacity in line with compute growth, eliminating overbuilds and stranded infrastructure.

"Airsys is transforming the cooling industry by building solutions that sustain the world's most vital digital infrastructure," Chen said. "As demand for AI, connectivity and digital services accelerate, Airsys is forging solutions to ensure that the systems that power modern life remain efficient, resilient, and future-ready."

PowerOne will launch with a warranty program engineered to set a new benchmark in the industry, with full details to be announced shortly as part of the PowerOne release program. Pre-orders for PowerOne products are now available, with select product availability scheduled for Q4 2025. The solution will be accessible through the Airsys website and select PowerOne representative firms globally. For more information, visit airsysnorthamerica.com/PowerOne .

Introducing Aegis: Cold Plate Innovation

In parallel with the PowerOne launch, Airsys is introducing Aegis, an affiliated liquid cooling arm operating as an agile innovation hub within the Airsys organization. Aegis is structured to move with the speed and flexibility of the AI market, developing advanced liquid cooling with two-phase cooling components such as CDUs, cold plates, and control systems that extend the PowerOne ecosystem.

Leveraging state-of-the-art 3D manufacturing, Aegis can rapidly iterate, prototype, and scale new designs domestically and globally to meet the evolving single and two-phase thermal demands of AI and HPC workloads. This model enables Airsys to combine its enterprise-scale infrastructure expertise with Aegis's focused engineering agility, driving faster innovation cycles and deeper collaboration with OEMs, chipmakers, and hyperscalers across the industry. Additional information about Aegis cooling solutions will be communicated shortly.

Members of the Airsys team are offering demonstrations of PowerOne at the SC25 Conference in St. Louis Nov. 17-21 at booth 6605.

About Airsys

Airsys is a global leader in engineered thermal solutions for mission-critical cooling, combining 30+ years of technical excellence with a purpose-driven focus on efficiency and sustainability. We deliver high-performance cooling solutions that power the world's most demanding digital infrastructure, including AI, cloud, edge computing, telecom, medical imaging, and advanced manufacturing environments.

By enabling higher PCE (Power Compute Effectiveness), Airsys helps customers convert more power into performance. The company is headquartered in South Carolina, USA, and supports its global mission with 1,000+ employees across 16 global locations. For more information, visit www.airsysnorthamerica.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823909/Airsys_Logo_Logo.jpg