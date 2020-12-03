AirTab Launches the Largest Holiday Radio Contest in History Promoted on iHeartRadio

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTab, the leading social network app that connects people to trending dining and entertainment experiences, launches the "$25 Million Dollar Cocktail Giveaway," which is one of the largest ever. The program will support the #saveourbars&restaurants movement in an effort to give back to the struggling hospitality community.

The "$25 Million Dollar Cocktail Giveaway" runs from Dec. 4-21 on the iHeartRadio networks in 48 regions and will reach more than 200 million people shared by the collective participating network of radio stations and restaurants. This contest will be promoted by iHeartRadio Celebrity DJs. Listeners can participate by downloading the free AirTab app for all details on this promotion that "gives and gives back."

Fifty thousand people will win a Cocktail Package with 50 Drinks in their Drink Locker, which is essentially virtual storage on AirTab app, redeemable at the participating partner restaurants nationwide. The drinks can ALSO be virtually shared and gifted to friends and family in pairs via Facebook Messenger, Instagram, text or email that they can use themselves.

"This exciting program is a 'win-win' for everybody this holiday season and we expect at least 10 million downloads in this first wave of the promotion," says Dennis Cunningham, CEO and founder of the AirTab app. "Now more than ever, people are seeking safe social distancing experiences and, with this program, people can gift 'holiday cocktails' to redeem at your local restaurant that they can use for up to one year and help '#saveourbars&restaurants.'"

Thousands of restaurants have already joined the AirTab holiday contest program. Restaurants can still register on AirTab to join in on the promotion at no cost to be one of the "winning" restaurants. AirTab will then contact the restaurant and create a tab to help that restaurant be promoted as part of the AirTab app and program and to drive traffic to those venues.

"I am proud to work with AirTab to promote this program and help give back to the listeners, restaurants and bars nationwide," said TJ Tracey, Regional Account Executive of iHeartMedia. "This program will bring joy and give our local restaurants and bars a fighting chance."

This marks the first national promotional program for AirTab promoted on iHeartRadio Network to support the #saveourbars&restaurants. In 2021, AirTab will promote Valentines Day, St. Patrick's Day and other key moments to help drive traffic to the restaurants and bars.

Sponsorships are currently underway with major companies, liquor brands and restaurants. For more information on sponsorship, contact [email protected].

About AirTab

AirTab is a social networking mobile app that connects trending bars and their customers. AirTab members enjoy complimentary drinks, attend live music events, and engage. AirTab is also a marketing and analytics platform for the dining and entertainment industries, providing experiences for users and insights into real time with a proprietary Here-Now-Live platform.

https://www.airtabapp.com

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is America's #1 Audio Company, reaching 9 out of 10 Americans every month.

www.iheartmedia.com

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

Phone: 973-650-1218

Email: [email protected]

AirTab launches the '$25 Million Dollar Cocktail Giveaway'

SOURCE AirTab