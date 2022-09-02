Airtable Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Collaborative Work Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading collaborative work management (CWM) vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Airtable as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Collaborative Work Management (CWM) market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Namrata Deshmukh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Airtable, through its Connected Apps Platform, scales, structures, and automates common workflows in a way that is connected across teams & processes. Their intuitive platform connects data, people, and workflows across the organization using the same source of truth through its relational database engine and it also offers a flexible data model for a diverse set of use cases. The company has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the Collaborative Work Management (CWM) market."

"Enterprises need a platform to break down internal silos and keep teams aligned and in sync," says Ilan Frank, VP of Product at Airtable. "Our Connected Apps Platform enables people to build powerful apps on top of common data, giving enterprise teams the tools, they need to access and share information and do their best work. Our customers are increasingly scaling their use of Airtable to department and company-wide processes as they establish Airtable as a single source of truth for their most critical and complex business processes."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines "Collaborative Work Management (CWM) as a set of tools that provides organizations with a unified and central task-driven platform to plan, manage, and optimize repeated common work activities, as well as share data and execute work. Organizations use the platform to communicate effortlessly, access resources quickly, and collaborate efficiently."

By using a CWM platform, business users can organize, manage, and optimize repeated and regular work activities. CWM provides employees with a centralized and consistent platform for sharing business data, documents, and discussions. A collaboration platform enables employees to communicate more effectively and access relevant resources quickly. CWM also allows team members to work together regardless of where they are or which devices they are using. CWM platforms facilitate, automate, and provide operational governance and resource control in order to improve coordination by using a flexible and agile approach. The platform provides task and project planning for different work activities, custom workflows, or scripts to automate sequences of actions and provides prebuilt work templates for specific functions, roles, or business operations. Thus, with the help of CWM, organizations can achieve better employee engagement, organizational efficiency, and improved performance.

