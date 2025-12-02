Airtame Launches Airtame 3, Its Most Powerful Device Yet - Unifying Simple, Scalable Screen Sharing, Video Conferencing, and Digital Signage for Education and Business

Airtame 3 transforms every shared screen into a dynamic space for learning and collaboration – making it faster and simpler to share content, display signage, and start video calls, while streamlining setup and management for both AV/IT professionals and end users.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airtame, the all-in-one platform for screen sharing, video conferencing, and digital signage, today unveiled Airtame 3, its most powerful device to date. Designed for seamless collaboration across classrooms and meeting spaces alike, Airtame 3 brings new levels of speed and simplicity to shared environments – combining all the tools educators and organizations need for smarter, distraction-free learning and collaboration.

"We've always believed technology in shared spaces should feel invisible – it should just work," said Jonas Gyalokay, Co-founder of Airtame. "With Airtame 3, we've doubled down on that promise. It's faster, easier to deploy, and built to scale – so IT teams and end users alike can focus on what actually matters: connection and collaboration."

Airtame 3 combines the simplicity of wireless screen sharing and video conferencing with the reliability of enterprise-grade hardware. It directly integrates with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex, enabling seamless collaboration without extra software – just walk in and connect. Join a call in under two seconds, load a custom background in less than a second, and share your screen in 4K – all powered by Airtame's most advanced architecture yet, designed to keep every class and meeting running smoothly.

The new device connects to any display via HDMI and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE+) for a stable, hardwired setup that enables 4K screen sharing and new dual-screen functionality – ideal for classrooms and meeting rooms where participants appear on one screen and shared content on the other.

Beyond its performance upgrades, Airtame 3 saves time at every stage with a new zero-touch deployment feature that lets IT teams configure and ship thousands of devices before they're even unboxed – turning what once took days into minutes and dramatically reducing rollout time and labor costs.

Once installed, devices register instantly through a QR code and can be monitored, updated, and troubleshot remotely in Airtame Cloud, reducing on-site service calls. Plus, with plug-and-play support for USB peripherals like cameras, microphones, and speakers, Airtame 3 streamlines hybrid setups and eliminates the need for extra PCs or complex AV gear.

The launch of Airtame 3 reaffirms the company's broader ecosystem vision: a single, easy-to-use platform that powers every shared-screen use case in education and business. From presenting and starting calls to pushing content and sending alerts, Airtame unites hardware and software in one simple, seamless experience.

Organizations can choose Airtame 3 for dedicated devices or Airtame Virtual to enable the same capabilities on existing computers, mixing and matching as needed to create a unified education and collaboration environment.

This flexibility also extends to Airtame's growing ecosystem of partners, including Amazon, Neat, and SMART, where Airtame software comes pre-installed or easily runs on select devices, ensuring seamless integration across leading classroom and meeting room technologies.

"We've spent more than a decade working with schools and enterprises to understand what really matters in shared spaces," Gyalokay concluded. "People want technology that fades into the background so they can concentrate on teaching, learning, and collaborating. Airtame 3 reflects that mindset. It's powerful, reliable, and designed to make every shared screen feel effortless to use."

Airtame 3 is available now through authorized resellers and distribution partners worldwide. For details or to request a demo, visit www.airtame.com.

About Airtame

Airtame is a platform that helps people share screens, start video calls, and display content without cables or complexity. Its hardware-enabled SaaS solution powers over 100,000 classrooms and meeting spaces worldwide, transforming displays into dynamic tools for communication and collaboration. Trusted by organizations across business and education, Airtame unites screen sharing, conferencing, digital signage, and remote management in one simple platform. Founded in 2013, Airtame is headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in New York and Budapest.

