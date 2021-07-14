Airtame Takes the Top Spot for Cost-Effective Wireless Presentation Solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airtame, on a mission to Make Screens Smarter, has been recognized as the global market leader in cost-effective Wireless Presentation Solutions (WPS) by Futuresource Consulting. In the new research report, the company was also named as the joint market leader in the Americas across all WPS categories. In joining two other well-known brands with equal market share, Airtame's reputation for simplicity and reliability is now being appreciated by more schools and corporate clients than ever.

In the Futuresource 2021 Wireless Presentation Solutions report, Airtame takes the top spot for volume of units shipped worldwide in the Entry Level Category (defined as devices <$999), with a 13% market share. This category is set to be the fastest-growing segment of the WPS market, predicted to almost double over the next five years.

In the Americas, Airtame is the joint market leader across all WPS segments with an 18% market share overall and has expanded presence in both the Corporate and Education sectors, in what was a very difficult economic climate in 2020. The company's share of the worldwide WPS market continued to increase, propelling Airtame to third place in the rankings of the most purchased brand globally.

"This report by Futuresource underlines the growing strength of Airtame in the market," says Martin Wagner, CEO of Airtame. "Our increasing presence in offices and classrooms reflects our focus on innovation and the commitment of our entire team to being responsive to our customers' needs.

"The Airtame 2 device, coupled with an Airtame Cloud Plus subscription, is the first choice for IT managers who want both the flexibility of a Wireless Presentation Solution and the utility of a Digital Signage platform in a single package. The Cloud Plus platform allows the administrator to remotely monitor, manage and control the use of screens in any location, from anywhere, across an entire organization."

Airtame continues to provide customers more ways to engage their audiences, with recent announcements including a PowerPoint integration, adding to the existing Microsoft 365 ecosystem of OneDrive Gallery and OneDrive Video. A recent partnership with Rise Vision now makes it even easier to communicate important messages on every screen, providing access to 400+ editable signage templates and saving users hours of content creation time.

Airtame offers a wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to instantly display content from any personal device to any shared screen. The platform is used to promote interactivity and collaboration in meetings, presentations and classroom settings, as well as for digital signage in retail stores, corporate environments, conference facilities, hotels, and other venues. Airtame has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, and Budapest.

