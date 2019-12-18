AIRTEL AND LIONSGATE STRIKE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE, LAUNCH LIONSGATE PLAY IN INDIA

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest integrated telecommunications company, global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Starzplay, the international premium subscription platform from Starz, have joined hands to bring premium content from Lionsgate Play to customers in India.

The partnership will give Airtel customers access to a deep portfolio of critically acclaimed and beloved Lionsgate feature film content, which will be available on Airtel Xstream app and web platforms. Airtel Xstream app has a catalogue of over 10,000 movies and shows along with 400 TV channels.

By expanding the Indian market's access to premium quality content on a leading digital platform, the collaboration is expected to be a compelling value proposition for the Indian cinephile audience. The content will be available in multiple Indian languages and spread across the horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller, documentary and other genres.

Lionsgate Play's initial offering includes the blockbuster Hunger Games and Twilight Saga franchises, multiple Academy Award® winner La La Land, and the critically-acclaimed international breakout hit Wonder among its deep slate of box office successes.

In addition Airtel customers will have access to recent hits like American Assassin, Robin Hood, The Spy Who Dumped Me, A Simple Favor, Saban's Power Rangers as well as marquee library titles such as Divergent, Now You See Me 2, Gods of Egypt, Letters To Juliet and Reservoir Dogs.

Commenting on the partnership, Adarsh Nair – Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said: "We are thrilled to partner with Lionsgate to bring exciting content from their library to our customers as part of Airtel Thanks program. Our mission is to make Airtel Xstream the most loved digital entertainment platform in India and enable best-in-class experience across a range of connected devices and applications. We will continue to forge long-term strategic partnerships with the top content producers from around the world as part of our mission and look forward to collaborating with Lionsgate to delight customers in India."

"The partnership with Airtel is a great opportunity to expand the Lionsgate Play premium offering with a best-in-class partner, a vast feature film library and a compelling user experience for our customers. Telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms, and we're proud to join forces with a partner like Airtel that combines enormous reach, a powerful brand and unparalleled distribution expertise. This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience," said Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate Play South Asia.

About Airtel India

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G, 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 411 million customers across its operations at the end of September 2019. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com

About Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers curated Hollywood content for Indian consumers, with much of the content available in multiple Indian languages. Lionsgate India, one of the most recent entrants in the South Asian market, distributes premium content to linear and digital platforms across the region. It develops and produces original local Indian language content as well as adaptations of globally successful content. Starz, a Lionsgate subsidiary, is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. It offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.

