Airtel Business and Vonage partner to launch cutting-edge business communications application

New communications application includes multi-channel capabilities, real-time monitoring and data loss prevention to help enterprises in India enhance their stakeholder communications

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airtel Business , the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel ̶ one of India's leading telecommunications service providers ̶ and Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications that helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), have partnered to launch Airtel IQ Business Connect ̶ a device-agnostic, unified business communications application that will help enterprises in India to simplify their customer engagement.

Airtel IQ Business Connect is a customized multi-channel unified communications application that will enable businesses to enrich their customer experiences by maintaining consistent, long-lasting customer engagement while also overcoming challenges of data loss that can arise during employee transitions or attrition. With the new application, new employees will be equipped to seamlessly maintain continuity in customer communications across a range of devices including mobile phones, tablets and laptops, through a single interface, ensuring strong customer loyalty and stickiness. Enterprises can effortlessly adopt the application without the need for any additional hardware investments.

Abhishek Biswal, Chief Business Officer - Digital Products & Services, Airtel Business, said, "We are delighted to partner with Vonage and launch Airtel IQ Business Connect ̶ a next-gen technology application. Businesses today are looking for a compliance-adhering, unified communications application to ensure smooth customer communications. Airtel IQ Business Connect will fill this gap by offering enterprises a device-agnostic, real-time monitoring application that can host multiple channels to drive improved business communication and productivity."

Reggie Scales, Head of Applications at Vonage, commented, "We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Airtel Business to power new unified communications capabilities for enterprises in India, a key strategic growth market for Vonage. In today's dynamic business environment, effective communication and collaboration are essential. With the power of Vonage's Unified Communications as a Service capabilities, coupled with Airtel's secure and reliable network, businesses in India will be able to enjoy a multi-channel approach to communications that combines voice and messaging, enabling consumers to connect and collaborate with brands from anywhere and across any channel."

Airtel IQ Business Connect, powered by Vonage, is a part of Airtel Business's cloud communications offering – Airtel IQ. The application will enable enterprises in India to empower all their employees, including their hybrid workforce, as well as personnel such as relationship managers, field force and others, to seamlessly communicate with their stakeholders 24X7, thereby enabling enhanced customer engagement.

Airtel IQ is an omni-channel cloud communications platform that unifies cloud communications and customer experience management to enable brands to engage with their customers across voice and WhatsApp channels. Airtel is the first telecom company in the world that serves as a Business Service Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp. More details can be found here: www.airtel.in/business/b2b/airtel-iq .

Airtel Business is a leading provider of integrated communications solutions in India. With a wide gamut of end-to-end solutions spanning cellular IoT, connectivity, cloud, data center, cyber security and cloud-based communications, the company's offerings are engineered to deliver high-speed connectivity, unparalleled wide coverage and scalable bandwidth to customers across enterprises, governments, carriers and small and medium businesses (SMBs). For more details, visit www.airtel.in/business.

This collaboration strengthens Vonage's presence and commitment to driving innovation in India. With a Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the heart of India's high-tech industry, Vonage has a large R&D team in the region focused on building new features across Vonage's portfolio of business communications solutions.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com . To learn more about Bharti Airtel, visit www.airtel.in .

About Bharti Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks among the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data center services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com .

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage . To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

SOURCE Vonage