Airthereal Adds VacTide V2 Wet-Dry Vacuum to its Smart Home Product Line

AIRTHEREAL

01 Nov, 2023, 19:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airthereal is excited to share an expansion in its smart home collection. The VacTide V2 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a must-have for all smart homes with busy families. The VacTide V2 has a smart, digital display and voice assistant, self-cleaning and drying system, with a roller brush on low speed, making cleaning smoother.

In today's fast-paced world, people are often juggling multiple tasks, jobs and responsibilities at once. Airthereal's mission is to make home life easier to come back to. With that in mind, the VacTide V2 Vacuum is designed with a full-size touchable LCD screen and an intuitive voice assistant that provides real-time working status and cleaning controls, ensuring an efficient and easy cleaning experience.

Airthereal's VacTide V2 sets itself apart in other ways. While most wet-dry vacuums have a high distance from the ground to the roller brushes and need to run at high speed to effectively remove dirt, VacTide V2 features a roller brush that has a low distance from the ground. Combined with a low-speed operation and a large working area, VacTide V2 provides a cleaner and more thorough finish.

With VacTide V2, maintenance is minimal. After floor cleaning, the roller brush automatically initiates a self cleaning process with the touch of a button, when placed back on its base.

Cleaning is a breeze this holiday season with this versatile and efficient vacuum cleaner. It's the ideal present for a tidy and stress-free home.

About Airthereal

Airthereal is a brand committed to helping people focus on their home health and wellness. Since 2018, Airthereal's mission of high-quality, in-home air care has expanded to creating a perfect, wellness environment at home or at the office. Airthereal is committed to providing customers with easy ways to create a clean, comfortable, sustainable home life. For more information, visit www.airthereal.com.

Contact: 
Vanessa Young
6945 Speedway Blvd, H102
Las Vegas, NV 89115
[email protected]
airthereal.com

SOURCE AIRTHEREAL

