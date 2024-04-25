Airthereal Expands Clean Water Product Line with Launch of AquaMarvin AM6 Robotic Pool Cleaner

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airthereal, a leading innovator in home cleaning solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its clean water product line with the introduction of the AquaMarvin AM6 Robotic Pool Cleaner. This latest addition combines cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly design to deliver unparalleled efficiency in pool maintenance.

The AquaMarvin AM6 is equipped with Airthereal's patented six-sided cleaning technology, ensuring comprehensive cleaning of pool surfaces from all angles. Its unique design features a skimmer add-on, which efficiently collects surface debris, providing an extra layer of cleanliness to your pool. The AM6's cordless design, powered by a large 200Wh battery, eliminates the hassle of tangled cords for unrestricted movement and reliable cleaning.

Airthereal Expands Clean Water Product Line with AquaMarvin AM6 Robotic Pool Cleaner Post this

With its powerful 120W motor and four robust cleaning brushes, the AquaMarvin AM6 efficiently removes insects, leaves, and other small debris, ensuring a pristine pool. Pool owners can choose from multiple cleaning modes, including floor clean, wall clean, and waterline clean, to customize the cleaning process for specific pool areas.

The smart navigation and app control feature of the AquaMarvin AM6 Robotic Pool Cleaner takes convenience to the next level. The intelligent navigation system ensures complete cleaning of the pool, while the user-friendly app control allows easy operation from anywhere. Its intelligent obstacle avoidance technology allows it to navigate around objects in the pool, minimizing interruptions and ensuring uninterrupted cleaning performance.

The AquaMarvin AM6 is not just a pool cleaner; it's a smart investment in hassle-free pool maintenance. Experience the next level of pool maintenance with the Airthereal AquaMarvin AM6 Robotic Pool Cleaner. For more information, visit www.airthereal.com

Media Contact:

Yako Leung

Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE AIRTHEREAL