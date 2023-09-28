Airties and prpl Foundation Announce Integrations to Develop Smart Wi-Fi Solutions for Broadband Service Providers

- Airties' Co-CEO and founder, Metin Taskin, to present at prpl Summit on October 23

PARIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the upcoming prpl Summit 2023, Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, announced that it is integrating its Smart Wi-Fi solutions with prpl, a leading open-source community driving innovation in the digital home and broadband industry. As a member of the prpl Foundation, Airties' Smart Wi-Fi software, will provide broadband service providers with additional flexibility across chipsets and OEMs to support their home broadband deployment plans.

With the prpl Foundation, Airties is collaborating with industry leaders that are contributing to the development of open-source technology to enable network optimization and enhance the end-user experience. This includes key initiatives across the prpl ecosystem, such as the prplOS and prplMESH, software solutions that are being pre-integrated with Airties Cloud and Airties Edge. By leveraging its expertise with global broadband service providers, Airties is contributing valuable insights around standard APIs for Operator Managed Wi-Fi (OMWi) and other technical capabilities to the prpl Foundation's diverse network of industry partners.

"Interest in prpl continues to accelerate with broadband service providers around the world," said Metin Taskin, Co-CEO and founder of Airties. "We are excited to be integrating our Smart Wi-Fi across prpl as an end-to-end solution for broadband providers that have selected prpl as their path forward. We are very proud to be a member of the prpl Foundation and work alongside other ecosystem partner organizations to develop solutions that benefit the industry. Airties is fully committed to providing Smart Wi-Fi solutions that are open-source, standards-based, and hardware agnostic, to allow our customers maximum flexibility and control over their subscribers' home broadband experiences. Our partnership with the prpl Foundation demonstrates our commitment to its industry success, and our dedication to meet the evolving needs of broadband service providers worldwide."

"Airties has always been at the pinnacle of home broadband and software innovation, and we are extremely pleased that they are integrating their Smart Wi-Fi portfolio with prpl," said Leonard Dauphinee, President at prpl Foundation. "Airties' expertise in managed Wi-Fi solutions and their support for prplOS and prplMESH will help advance our shared goals of delivering optimized, secure, and interoperable solutions across the digital home. With their extensive experience serving broadband operators, we look forward to working together with Airties to support the prpl community for many years to come."

At the upcoming prpl Summit in Paris on Monday, October 23, Airties Co-CEO and founder, Metin Taskin, will speak about the latest innovations in Smart Wi-Fi. In addition, At NetworkX, October 24-26, Airties will exhibit in booth C22, and Mr. Taskin will also speak at the co-located Wireless Global Congress (WGC) EMEA on Wednesday, October 25 from 4:35pm-5:10pm on an executive session titled: "How Will Next-Gen Wi-Fi Transform the Smart Home." To register to attend the session, visit: https://www.wirelessglobalcongress.com/wgc-emea-2023/

Airties Smart Wi-Fi software is currently integrated on more than 100 different CPE platforms from all major OEMs, leading Wi-Fi chipset providers, and can be ported onto any gateway or CPE. Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, etc.) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways/routers, intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions. Airties Cloud monitors and orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing broadband gateways and mesh extenders to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on connected devices. Airties' app is a customizable companion app that allows consumers to visualize and intuitively manage their home connectivity, control who has access to the network via parental and guest controls and provides step-by-step guidance for customers to self-install Wi-Fi mesh extenders.

Airties has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" award from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and many others.

Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com. Additional information about the prpl Foundation can be found at www.prplfoundation.org.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

About prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is an open-source, community-driven organization focused on enabling next-generation datacenter-to-device portable software and virtualized architectures. By supporting a wide range of hardware platforms and technologies, prpl accelerates the development and adoption of open-source networking solutions in areas such as wireless networking, IoT, and virtualization. For more information, visit www.prplfoundation.org.

