Airties Appoints Co-CEOs Metin Taskin and Guillaume van Gaver

PARIS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, today announced the appointment of Co-CEOs. Metin Taskin, founder and Chief Technology Officer, will now also serve as Co-CEO alongside newly appointed Co-CEO, Guillaume van Gaver.

Airties' Co-CEOs Metin Taskin (left) and Guillaume van Gaver (right)

"Metin and Guillaume bring a remarkable combination of technological expertise and proven leadership to their roles as Co-CEOs," said Tony Ball, Chairman of the Board at Airties. "Their strategic vision and deep industry knowledge make them an outstanding choice to co-lead Airties into the future. I have complete confidence in Metin and Guillaume to build upon our strong market position and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners around the globe."

"As a founder, I have been a part of Airties' incredible journey since the beginning, and in this stage of our growth, I am truly delighted to have Guillaume join me as Co-CEO in shaping Airties' future," said Metin Taskin, Co-CEO and founder of Airties. "This dual role allows me to leverage my background and expertise while collaborating with Guillaume and our exceptional team to innovate technologically, drive growth, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences."

"I am honored to join Airties as Co-CEO alongside Metin," said Guillaume van Gaver, Co-CEO of Airties. "Airties has established itself as an industry reference for the provision of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers around the world, and I am eager to contribute to the future success of the company. We recognize that understanding broadband operators' unique needs and challenges is at the heart of delivering exceptional value. By leveraging our collective expertise, I am confident that Metin and I will continue to drive customer satisfaction, find new growth opportunities, and advance innovation across the industry."

Metin Taskin brings a wealth of expertise to his roles as founder and Co-CEO. Metin co-founded Airties in 2004 and has served as CTO since inception. In his early career, Metin worked as a research engineer at the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), then continued his career in the United States. He started at Hittite Microwave Corporation, designing radar and microwave communications systems, and later held various engineering leadership roles at Cisco, where he received the prestigious "Cisco Innovator" award for his contributions. In addition to his roles at Airties, Metin also serves on the Board of Directors for the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA).

Guillaume van Gaver is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of international experience within the telecommunications industry. Prior to joining Airties, Guillaume served as Group CEO of LINK Mobility Group. He has held numerous roles in management, business development, digital marketing, sales and customer service across the US, Europe, Middle East, and Eurasia. Notably, Guillaume previously served as International CEO for Tele2; International CEO for Carphone Warehouse; Chief Marketing Officer for EE, part of BT Group in the UK; and Chief Commercial Officer for Orange in Egypt; and other leadership positions across Orange in France and the UK for more than a decade.

Both Metin and Guillaume will be based in Airties' corporate headquarters in Paris, France.

Over the years, Airties has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" award from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and many others.

Additional information about Airties can be found at: www.airties.com.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

SOURCE Airties