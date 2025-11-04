Airties Deployed by Deutsche Telekom for Managed Wi-Fi 7 Experience for Homes Across Germany

- First Wi-Fi 7 deployment by Deutsche Telekom to use Airties Home software to enhance connectivity of broadband customers

- Airties software continues to be deployed across Deutsche Telekom's European footprint

PARIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a global leader of AI-driven software that improves the connectivity experience for ISPs' subscribers, today announced that it has been deployed to support Deutsche Telecom's first Wi-Fi 7 launch for consumers across Germany. Today's announcement builds upon the longstanding relationship between the two companies in which Airties provides managed connectivity solutions to Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. Airties empowers broadband service providers to deliver smooth, smart connectivity for all. Across the globe, ISPs rely upon Airties' software for the ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience to help reduce churn, attract new customers, lower operating and support costs, and innovate in new ways. Airties' AI-driven insights, across devices and applications, helps ISPs improve performance quality, market effectively, and deliver a premium managed broadband experience to consumers.

"Launching Wi-Fi 7 in Germany, as part of a fully managed Wi-Fi experience, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to provide exceptional speed, connectivity, and reliability to our customers," said Pedro Bandeira, Senior Vice President of Product and New Business at Deutsche Telekom. "We continue to rely upon Airties to help improve home connectivity, and we look forward to working with them, and all our partners, to launch Wi-Fi 7 to more of our customers."

"We're honored that Deutsche Telekom has deployed Airties to support their first Wi-Fi 7 launch across Germany," said Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties. "Our multi-year relationship is based on a mutual understanding that providing optimized and high-quality home connectivity is paramount to today's consumers. Deutsche Telekom's customers deserve the best possible performance across all of their devices and applications, which is what Airties Home was designed to help deliver."

Airties Home directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, phones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available Wi-Fi access point and frequency band based on real-time network conditions; manages Mesh networking; and optimizes QoS. It also helps ISPs observe, diagnose, and fix in-home connectivity issues automatically or through actionable recommendations; delivers insights and optimizations for connected devices and applications; and provides intuitive dashboards and APIs to support operators' CRM systems and customer facing support apps to manage their home networks, set parent controls, prioritizations, guest access, and more.

Airties has received many prestigious industry awards for its innovations, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best Wi-Fi Innovation" and "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; "Top Contributor Award" from the prpl Foundation, and numerous others.

Additional information about the Airties can be found at: www.Airties.com. Additional information about Deutsche Telekom can be found at https://www.telekom.com/en.

About Airties

Airties empowers operators to provide smooth, smart connectivity for all. Airties turns smart connectivity into a competitive advantage for operators and enhances how subscribers experience connectivity in the real world: making every connection smarter and more reliable. Airties AI-driven insights enable operators to lower churn, reduce expenses, boost satisfaction, and attract new customers. Across departments, from engineering to marketing, Airties helps increase efficiency, accelerate innovation, and design smarter campaigns. Airties' holistic suite of hardware-agnostic software enables ISPs to manage connectivity, based on leading industry standards and open-source software, across their fibre, cable/DSL, and fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments. Airties' customers include leading service providers such as AT&T, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others across the world. More information is available at www.airties.com.

