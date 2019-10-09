AirTies Introduces Smart Wi-Fi 6 Portfolio for Service Providers

ISTANBUL, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Broadband World Forum, AirTies, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, unveiled its portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) devices powered by AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software. The company also disclosed that it has signed deals with multiple Tier 1 service providers expected to bring them to market in the coming months.

Specifically, AirTies introduced a new, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Extender, a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Extender, and a Wi-Fi 6 router. In addition to increased speed and capacity, Wi-Fi 6 products are designed to support the growing density of connected devices within the home, delivering lower latency, enhanced battery life to IOT devices and reduced interference from neighbouring Wi-Fi networks. With AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software and AirTies Cloud, service providers can ensure they get the best out of the Wi-Fi 6 technology, proactively managing both Wi-Fi 6 and older, legacy devices in their customers' homes to guarantee the best possible performance.

"Today's service providers want Wi-Fi 6 as part of a managed Wi-Fi solution to deliver the best possible home Wi-Fi experience for consumers," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "It's clear that the number of connected devices is increasing at an accelerated rate, and trends such as UHD video, online gaming, and working from home, are all placing more demands on home networks. To address these evolutions, we're excited to introduce our new Wi-Fi 6 portfolio, powered by AirTies Smart Wi-Fi and supported by AirTies Cloud."

Smart Wi-Fi 6 Portfolio

AirTies' Wi-Fi 6 products have a new, particularly compact industrial design, and a side ventilation system, with a pedestal design and optional wall mount. The products are all powered by AirTies' Smart Wi-Fi software, which intelligently directs consumers' devices to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time home network conditions to improve performance. The portfolio includes:

Air4960 Wi-Fi 6 Extender: This new dual-band extender incorporates a Broadcom CPU (BCM6752 chipset) with integrated 2.4 GHz 2x2 Wi-Fi 6, and 5 GHz 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 (BCM43684 chipset), delivering high performance with 160 MHz channel support.

This new dual-band extender incorporates a Broadcom CPU (BCM6752 chipset) with integrated 2.4 GHz 2x2 Wi-Fi 6, and 5 GHz 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 (BCM43684 chipset), delivering high performance with 160 MHz channel support. Air4960R Wi-Fi Router: This versatile Wi-Fi 6 Mesh router is designed to support operators that plan to retain their existing cable modems or fiber terminations within the home. Instead of having three separate devices (a modem, router, and Mesh Extender), the Air 4960R enables operators to have two devices, by integrating the router software into the Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extender. Hardware specs are identical to the Air 4960.

This versatile Wi-Fi 6 Mesh router is designed to support operators that plan to retain their existing cable modems or fiber terminations within the home. Instead of having three separate devices (a modem, router, and Mesh Extender), the Air 4960R enables operators to have two devices, by integrating the router software into the Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extender. Hardware specs are identical to the Air 4960. Air4970 Tri-band Wi-Fi Extender: This ultra-high-performance tri-band extender is designed to work with next-gen Wi-Fi 6 tri-band gateways and provides a dedicated backhaul channel for consistently high operation within the home. It uses a Broadcom CPU (BSM6755 chipset) with integrated 2x2 dual band concurrent at 2.4GHz and 5GHz, and 5 GHz dedicated backhaul with 3x3 Wi-Fi 6 (BCM6710 chipset).

In addition, AirTies' Wi-Fi 6 portfolio enables use of the AirTies Cloud, a flexible management platform that continuously optimizes the network and gives service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers' Wi-Fi performance, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting. It gives service providers insights and analysis on connected devices and data consumption patterns within the home, along with proactive recommendations and a new "Wi-Fi Experience Index" to help operators better serve their customers.

AirTies' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in CPEs and cloud-based analytics to maximize responsiveness and performance. This capability is key for home environments with high-band low latency applications such as gaming and UHD video.

AirTies will showcase its Wi-Fi 6 portfolio at the upcoming Broadband World Forum in Amsterdam, October 15-17, in Stand C30. More information about AirTies can be found at: www.AirTies.com .

About AirTies

Founded in 2004, AirTies is the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The company offers Smart Wi-Fi software, a cloud-based management platform and Mesh extenders. Service providers turn to AirTies for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. With an installed base of over 30 million homes, AirTies' customers include: AT&T, Singtel, Sky and many others. More information is available at www.AirTies.com.

