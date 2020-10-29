Airtight Pantry Containers for Food Highly Recommended by Impressed Amazon Customers

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2015, Chef's Path has been dedicated to making life easier in the kitchen with innovative, high-quality and time-saving products. The small, family-run business has been receiving a flood of excellent reviews from highly impressed Amazon customers to date for its airtight containers for food.

Chef's Path Food Container

Ensuring a perfect seal on food storage containers is essential to maintain the hygiene of food. An airtight container keeps foods fresh for longer periods, prevents moisture and spilling and decreases the chance of bacterial and mold growth. A good-quality container will also prevent foods from drying out and odors or flavors from transferring from one food to another.

According to the brand, its food container set boasts a four-sided locking mechanism with a silicone seal that is airtight, watertight and leak-proof. It is ideal for storing dry goods, such as flour, sugar, rice, grain, chips, cereals, nuts, beans, snacks, pasta, coffee and tea. Each set includes four extra-large containers that hold up to 175 ounces (5.2 liters) and are made of high-quality, durable BPA-free plastic.

"We have designed airtight plastic food containers that are stackable and square-shaped, important features for those wanting to maximize storage space," a senior spokesperson for the company says. "Our containers will easily fit into your refrigerator, freezer or cupboard, which enables you to get the kitchen organized and frees up space in the pantry."

The spokesperson adds that the company's premium clear pantry storage containers come with a set of reusable chalkboard labels and a whiteboard chalk marker.

With more than 2,600 Amazon reviews, the brand's airtight containers for food are consistently receiving high recommendations by satisfied customers. One commenter is happy to report, "So, one of our cats knocked the GLASS container of flour onto the floor, and it broke in a gazillion pieces. Decided it was time to get something non-breakable for pantry staples, like flour and sugar. Found this set, LOVED how big they were and ordered the set. I am so pleased! First off, they came with a lovely set of measuring cups... AND... chalkboard labels and a chalkboard pen for the labels. Secondly, I must have totally missed this in the description, but they have SNAP LIDS! They are absolutely completely airtight! Right now, I have flour in one, sugar in another, and cat food in a third. Hubby and I are in disagreement about the 4th (but I expect I will prevail!). And if kitty gets rambunctious and knocks one of these off the shelf, no biggie. Excellent product. I highly recommend!"

The company is entirely confident in its products and stands behind its customer satisfaction guarantee. "If you don't love it or don't feel it was worth every penny of your investment today, we'll give your full payment back no questions asked, and you can keep the containers as well," the spokesperson adds.

To learn more about pantry storage containers or to explore the company's full range of kitchen products, visit the Chef's Path official website or Amazon storefront.

About Chef's Path

Chef's Path is a new, small family-run business dedicated to making life easier in the kitchen with its innovative, high-quality and time-saving products. Currently, its innovative products are available in the US, Mexico, Canada, UK & the EU.

