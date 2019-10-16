Airtime Tours Launches New Tour Company for Roller Coaster Enthusiasts

Tours are all-inclusive. Guests will receive admission to 8 parks on each trip, all food and drink, hotel accommodations and more. Roundtrip transportation will be provided by a charter bus that includes an on-board bathroom and Wi-Fi.

Guests can reserve their spot on any of the tours by making a $500 deposit at AirtimeTours.com.

John Carlton, owner and operator of Airtime Tours, says the idea for the company came from his teenage son. "Alex is a real roller coaster enthusiast," he said. "He wanted to drive himself to amusement parks all over the country, but I knew there had to be a better—and less stressful option. That's when we decided to create unique tours for coaster enthusiasts."

In addition to thrill rides, the trips will give enthusiasts an opportunity to meet others in the coaster community. "This is a great way to rack up a ton of ride credits without the hassle of planning or driving," said Carlton. "We'll be riding some of the best coasters in the world, from fan-favorites like Steel Vengeance, the Voyage and Iron Rattler, to brand new coasters including Orion, Pantheon and Jersey Devil."

The tours are open to both teenagers and adults. Young teens traveling without parental supervision must remain with a group at all times—but the goal is to ride as many great coasters as possible.

"If you love coasters, we're going to make sure you have the time of your life next summer," said Carlton.

SOURCE Airtime Tours

