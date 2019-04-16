AirTouch® Brand Returns to Its Telecommunications Roots

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JMM Lee Properties, LLC announced today that beginning this summer, its AirTouch® trademark will appear on a selection of smartphones and mobile app-based communication service designed for global mobile workers.

The licensing agreement was executed with California-based OSC Communications, Inc., and grants the company exclusive rights to sell several unique smartphones and US domestic mobile services as an MVNO under the AirTouch trade name.

"We're confident that OSC is the right fit for AirTouch," said Michael Lee, JMM Lee's Managing Partner. "They have the products, services and the team to make AirTouch a global brand in the communication space once again."

New AirTouch Services

The Airtouch® mobile app will combine free voice and video calling with instant messaging and file sharing. The new service will also allow subscribers to make and receive calls from a built-in VoIP number or mobile number, send and receive standard and multi-media texts, and offer affordable service plan customization tailored to the needs of the subscriber. In the age of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), where personal smartphones are used for business communication, the App allows the user to dichotomize personal and business communication in the same smartphone.

The AirTouch Mobility service will also offer a data-only SIM for calling and messaging services from the AirTouch app when a subscriber is away from his home or office. A Global SIM offering an AirTouch international data plan will be available for subscribers who travel overseas.

In addition, the Airtouch® mobile app will provide a built-in mechanism to incentivize rapid subscriber growth of the free service and conversion to paid plans within the app. "We have created an all-in-one smartphone app to deliver mobility service for a global mobile workforce with multiple communication services converged to make daily business communication more efficient and economical for small businesses," said Hide Kanakubo, President of OSC Communications, Inc.

About JMM Lee Propertie s

JMM Lee Properties is a global brand owner and licensor of a diversified portfolio of fashion, consumer electronic, and home appliance trademarks including flagship brands Minolta, AirTouch, Litton, Chambers and Slates.

JMM Lee creates value by licensing its brands to leading manufacturers and retailers worldwide. As one of the nation's leading firms offering brand licensing services, JMM Lee develops and manages numerous licensing programs within a variety of product categories. www.jmmLee.com

About OSC Communication, Inc.

OSC Communication, Inc. is a California-based telecommunication company focused on providing a global mobile-centric or mobile-only workforce with all communication service they need to make daily business communication an effective tool to serve its business development and growth while saving communication cost for the business. OSC Communication, Inc. can evolve into customizing its system and features to create derivatives to serve various service business application needs.

