AirTurn Releases Sleek New PED 500 Bluetooth Pedal for Enhanced Hands-Free Control

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTurn, an industry leader in hands-free app control solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the PED 500, a cutting-edge Bluetooth pedal designed to meet the needs of modern performers, presenters, and accessibility users.

Innovative Features for Seamless Performance

The PED 500 combines style, functionality, and durability with features that set a new standard for Bluetooth pedals:

The PED 500 combines a sleek, lightweight design with a tactile switching system, offering precise feedback with every press for an intuitive, hands-free experience. Engineered for comfort and precision, the PED 500's slim profile with raised switch zones provides effortless navigation, ensuring seamless operation during every performance or presentation.

Lightweight Slim Profile : Modern, sleek design that fits any setup.

: Modern, sleek design that fits any setup. Tactile Switching System : Precise and satisfying feedback with every press.

: Precise and satisfying feedback with every press. Raised Target Zones : Designed for comfort and accessibility.

: Designed for comfort and accessibility. Soft Silicone Pad : Smooth and responsive for effortless control.

: Smooth and responsive for effortless control. High-Performance Anti-Slip Pads : Stability you can trust during any performance.

: Stability you can trust during any performance. Bluetooth 5: The latest Bluetooth technology and powerful connectivity for reliable, lag-free commands.

"At AirTurn, we are committed to empowering users with tools that enhance creativity, productivity, and freedom. The PED 500 delivers unmatched reliability and comfort, setting a new benchmark for hands-free solutions," says Matt Dobson, President.

A Game-Changer for Travelling Performers and Professionals

The PED 500 is tailored for performers on the go - musicians, presenters, professionals, and accessibility users. Its lightweight and portable design make it the ideal companion for any setup, offering hands-free efficiency, responsive control, and ease of use.

Whether you're turning sheet music during a live performance or scrolling teleprompter scripts, the PED 500 empowers you to stay focused and in control.

Availability and Pricing

The PED 500 is available now for $89 at www.airturn.com and select retailers.

About AirTurn

Founded in 2008, AirTurn is dedicated to creating innovative and reliable application control solutions for performers of all types; musicians, educators, outdoorsmen, and professionals. With a focus on empowering the freedom to perform, AirTurn's products combine cutting-edge technology with user-focused design to meet the evolving needs of creative and professional communities worldwide.

