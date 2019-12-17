AirTV 2 Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner delivers free over-the-air channels to connected devices at home, on the go

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTV, a cord-cutting brand dedicated to meeting the growing consumer demand for over-the-air (OTA) products and services, today launched AirTV 2, a new Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner. AirTV 2 wirelessly delivers free local channels to connected devices, smartphones and tablets, both in and out of the home, and improves on AirTV's original design in both size and connectivity.

The AirTV 2 Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner delivers free over-the-air channels to connected devices at home and on the go.

AirTV 2 is equipped with a powerful 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi system that delivers strong in-home coverage. AirTV 2's wireless capability and compact, discreet design gives users freedom to place the unit where broadcast reception is strongest in the home.

"AirTV 2 takes a great idea and wraps it in an even better package, making it easy for cord-cutters to integrate their local channels with an OTT subscription," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. "The robust Wi-Fi connection means customers can place the AirTV 2 anywhere in the home to get the best possible OTA signal without dealing with the wiring or placing the antenna near the TV."

The AirTV 2 configuration eliminates common pain points associated with OTA antennas, like wiring multiple rooms with individual antennas, and allows for optimal antenna placement in the home, regardless of the TV's location. AirTV 2 connects to a digital antenna and a wireless or wired network, providing two live streams of digitally transmitted OTA content simultaneously. Up to two streams are available inside the home; one of these streams may be viewed out of the home.

When connected to an external hard drive (sold separately), AirTV 2 allows users to record up to two local channels simultaneously and view their recordings in and out of the home with no monthly subscription required.

AirTV 2 Features

With AirTV 2, free local channels, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS, are available for viewing via the Sling app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android devices.

Using an AirTV 2, existing Sling customers can integrate local channels directly into their Sling channel guide. Customers can also set up a free Sling account to access their local channels via AirTV.

AirTV 2 is available today for $99.99 from AirTV.net and available through bundle offers to new Sling TV customers on Sling.com. In addition to the major broadcast networks, customers in most large U.S. markets can receive 50 or more over-the-air channels with no monthly fees. Local channel availability depends on geographic location and antenna quality and placement; OTA antenna sold separately.

AirTV Offers

For a limited time, new Sling TV customers can redeem one of the following AirTV offers on Sling.com:

Receive an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $49 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV. Receive an AirTV Mini, an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $99 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV. Receive two AirTV Minis, an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $149 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

Sling TV subscription must be at least $20 per month to redeem the above prepaid offers. For more information on these offers, visit Sling.com/airtvoffer.

Customers who purchase the AirTV 2 on AirTV.net will receive a $25 Sling TV credit with their AirTV 2.

AirTV 2 joins AirTV's line of cord-cutting products and services, which aim to create an integrated, whole-home cord-cutting solution that marries the choice and value of streaming with the simplicity and convenience of traditional TV services. Other AirTV products and services include the AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner, AirTV Player, AirTV Mini and professional antenna installation. For more information on AirTV products and services, visit AirTV.net.

Technical Specs

App support : Sling TV app on iOS, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices

: Sling TV app on iOS, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices Connectivity/Ports : Internal Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band; 10/100 Ethernet port; USB 2.0 port

: Internal Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band; 10/100 Ethernet port; USB 2.0 port Memory : 512 MB of DDR

: 512 MB of DDR OTA tuners : 2 ATSC 8VSB tuners

: 2 ATSC 8VSB tuners CPU : Pixelworks XCode 5116

: Pixelworks XCode 5116 NAND Flash : 128 MB NAND Flash (SLC) and 2 MB of NOR SPI Boot Flash

: 128 MB NAND Flash (SLC) and 2 MB of NOR SPI Boot Flash Ports : USB 2.0 port; 10/100 Ethernet port

: USB 2.0 port; 10/100 Ethernet port Power : 12V 1.5A DC

: 12V 1.5A DC Dimensions : 57 mm (W) x 130 mm (H) x 167mm (D)

About AirTV

AirTV L.L.C. provides products and services to simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. AirTV is home to the AirTV Player, a streaming device powered by Android TV that combines leading streaming services like Sling TV, Netflix and YouTube with local OTA channels, and AirTV, a Wi-Fi-enabled device that streams local channels to iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices. AirTV also deploys a professional nationwide installation team that helps consumers connect high-definition TV OTA antennas in the home via AirTV Pro Install. Visit www.AirTV.net.

