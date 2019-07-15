AirTV introduces next generation 4K streaming stick, AirTV Mini

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTV, a cord-cutting brand dedicated to meeting the growing consumer demand for over-the-air (OTA) products and services, today introduced a 4K HDR compatible streaming stick, powered by Android TV™. The palm-sized device seamlessly integrates Sling TV, Netflix and OTA channels into a single user experience, creating a whole-home streaming solution when paired with an OTA antenna and an AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner. Available today, customers can purchase the AirTV Mini for $79.99 from AirTV.net.

"The AirTV brand is committed to making local TV relevant and easily accessible to streamers," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. "The AirTV Mini is a powerhouse streaming stick with more memory and a faster processor than anything else in the category. When combined with the AirTV network tuner and the Sling TV app, the Mini delivers a superior streaming experience, especially for Slingers who want premium features in a small package at an affordable price."

AirTV Mini Features

Users simply plug the AirTV Mini into their television's HDMI port to access the user experience. Once connected, the device will launch directly into the Sling TV app and users will see Netflix integrated into the Sling TV user interface. AirTV Mini users also have access to the thousands of apps available from Google Play. The streaming device, powered by Android TV, has the ability to integrate OTA channels when paired with the AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner and an OTA antenna, each sold separately. Local channel availability depends on geographic location and antenna quality and placement.

Additionally, AirTV Mini fully supports Google Assistant via a dedicated button on the remote. To access Google Assistant, AirTV Mini users simply press the Assistant remote button to quickly get answers about the weather forecast, game scores or traffic and control smart home devices like lighting and thermostats. Users can also press a Netflix button on the remote to launch the Netflix app for an easy and seamless streaming experience.

The AirTV Mini remote also has the ability to control televisions and sound bars, and features a prominent Sling TV shortcut button and a voice search button to find favorite shows and movies. Voice controls are app-sensitive and allow users to find a specific show or movie within the app they are using, or make commands such as "go to guide," "show me my DVR" or "rewind 10 seconds." AirTV Mini is also equipped with a remote finder button, allowing users to locate a misplaced remote with the touch of a button.

Complementary AirTV Products and Services

For a limited time, new and eligible existing Sling TV customers can receive the AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner with an indoor antenna free when they prepay for three months of Sling TV (subscription must be $25/month or greater).

AirTV Mini joins AirTV's line of cord-cutting products and services, including AirTV, AirTV Player and professional antenna installation, which aim to create an integrated, whole-home cord-cutting solution that marries the choice and value of streaming with the simplicity and convenience of traditional TV services.

For more information on AirTV products and services, visit AirTV.net.

AirTV Mini Technical Specs

Manufactured by SEI Robotics

Includes the latest SoC by Amlogic, the S905Y2 (Quad Core Cortex-A53 CPU)

Runs Android TV 9.0

Incorporates VP94K decoding, allowing users to watch YouTube content in 4K

HDR-capable

2x2 802.11AC Wi-Fi

HDMI CEC

ARM Mali -G31 MP2 GPU

-G31 MP2 GPU 2GB RAM

8GB eMMC Flash

Google and Android TV are trademarks of Google LLC.

About AirTV

AirTV L.L.C. provides products and services to simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. AirTV is home to the AirTV Player, a streaming device powered by Android TV that combines leading streaming services like Sling TV, Netflix and YouTube with local OTA channels, and AirTV, a Wi-Fi-enabled device that streams local channels to iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices. AirTV also deploys a professional nationwide installation team that helps consumers connect high-definition TV OTA antennas in the home via AirTV Pro Install. Visit www.AirTV.net.

