Airvet Announces Collaboration With The Vanderpump Dog Foundation To Raise Money For Dogs In Need And Support New Pet Parents

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airvet, the leading veterinary telemedicine/telehealth platform, announced a new collaboration today with The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, a 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization working on both domestic and international fronts to create a more humane world for dogs. Airvet has pledged to raise $10,000 to support The Vanderpump Dog Foundation's February rescue efforts and fund life-saving medical care. Airvet will also offer 72 hours of free medical advice to everyone who adopts a dog from The Vanderpump Dog Foundation through 2021.

"It can be super stressful being a new pet parent," said Brandon Werber, Airvet CEO and Founder. "There's so much conflicting information out there about topics like housebreaking puppies, raw diets vs. grain-free, and socialization tools. On top of that, health problems that pop up along the way all feel urgent. That is especially true if pet parents don't have a vet yet or if their vet is closed or booked. Pet parents often reflexively go to a 24-hour emergency vet and about 80% of the time it turns out not to be an emergency at all."

"That's one of the biggest reasons we built Airvet -- to provide thousands of both new and seasoned pet parents access to talk to a licensed veterinarian on a live video call 24/7 to assess what can wait and what can't. Airvet is like having a vet in your pocket dedicated to making sure you can be the best pet parent possible," Werber added.

Dr. John Sessa, Executive Director for the Vanderpump Dog Foundation and co-founder of the Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Center, stated, "We are so grateful for incredible companies that support our cause, like Airvet, that we can call on for expert advice when medical issues arise, saving our Foundation costly veterinary exam fees while keeping our dogs healthy. Our Rescue Center is excited about this collaboration. We are thankful to companies that help us raise money for our rescue efforts, and assist us in spreading awareness for our mission. It is also so great for our new and concerned pet parents to have access to a company that helps them get a veterinary expert's advice right away."

The Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Center of West Hollywood, founded in 2016 by Lisa Vanderpump, is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of dogs to loving homes. Since their founding they have rescued and rehomed over 2,200 dogs. Additional information may be found at www.vanderpumpdogs.org or [email protected]

Founded in 2019, Airvet was founded by Brandon Werber and his father, celebrity veterinarian, Dr. Jeff Werber who counts Tiffany Haddish and Eva Mendes' pets as patients, among others. With 4,500 registered veterinary professionals on the platform nationwide, Airvet has already helped over 100,000 pets live healthy and happy lives. Visit www.airvet.com or download the Airvet app on a smart phone.

