Airvine Announces Distribution Agreement with Power & Tel for Target Markets in Canada and the US

Power & Tel welcomes Airvine's family of innovative 60 GHz-based wireless products for indoor backhaul systems for customers in the industrial, commercial real estate and residential MDU sectors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airvine, the first company to develop a multi-Gigabit-speed wireless backhaul system for indoor connectivity, and Power & Tel, a stocking distributor of communications equipment enabling connectivity headquartered in Piperton, Tennessee, today announced a distribution agreement that will target multiple markets in North America.

Power & Tel, who just celebrated their 60th anniversary, is the supply chain of choice for contractors, service providers and other communications providers who both build and manage a wide variety of public and private wireline and wireless networks. With locations across the US, coast to coast in Canada, Mexico and their export handled out of Miami, Power & Tel is housed strategically to be able to ship next day to much of the North American footprint.

"We are excited to begin our relationship with Airvine and look forward to being the supply chain partner upon which they rely," said Jennifer Sims, CEO. "We see an enormous opportunity for Airvine's value proposition of using Gigabit-speed wireless equipment to replace or augment the current wired infrastructure."

"The concept of wireless, Gigabit-speed indoor backhaul to supplement or replace wired infrastructure in large interiors such as factories, warehouses, MDUs and conference centers is truly revolutionary and we look forward to working with Power & Tel to help our WaveTunnel and upcoming products reach their full potential," said David Robison, CRO, Airvine. "Our customer deployments to date indicate a promising growth trajectory and Power & Tel will help get us over the line by demonstrating a variety of exciting new network applications throughout their channel network."

The WaveTunnel product is a shoebox-sized module that mounts on ceilings and other interior high points to provide high speed connectivity for the ever-expanding menu of enterprise applications, whether IT (Information Tech) or OT (Operational Tech). WaveTunnel systems, which can be installed in hours without expensive drilling or installing conduits, fill the broadband gap that exists within many interior spaces by extending LAN reach or upgrading the performance of older 1 Gb/s Ethernet CAT-5 cables. In many instances, without the WaveTunnel solution, cable upgrades might take years or may never happen at all. WaveTunnel units began shipping in 3Q 2023 to early-adopter customers and the WaveTunnel system became generally available in 1Q 2024.

About Airvine

Airvine is a fast-growing Silicon Valley innovator of intelligent broadband wireless backhaul solutions for the enterprise. The company focuses on providing complete indoor wireless backbone systems in scenarios where cable or cable upgrades are too costly, too slow or may not be feasible at all. WaveTunnel is the industry's first indoor 60 GHz wireless system that delivers multi-gigabit/sec data transfer rates without the complexity or cost of legacy solutions. Patented RF innovations extend the range and gain of wireless signals, penetrating walls and steering around obstacles that impede transmission—something never before possible within the 60 GHz band.

About Power & Tel

Since 1963, Power & Tel's extensive distribution system has provided an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. Power & Tel is a certified women-owned business enterprise that offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. You can count on Power & Tel as a quality driven organization with their TL9000 and ISO 9001 certifications. At our company headquarters in Piperton, TN, we maintain our commitment to sustainable development goals through our ISO 14001:2015 certification. Our branch offices and distribution centers reach from coast to coast throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, and our export branch serves our global customers from Miami. Power & Tel's inventory, experience and technologies can help you reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

