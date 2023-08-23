Airvine Names Dave Robison Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. Robison has more than 25 years of sales and management experience in the wireless, telecoms, and cable industries and will direct all sales-related activities for Airvine's innovative "WaveTunnel" indoor backhaul system

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airvine, the first company to develop a multi-Gigabit-speed wireless backhaul system for indoor connectivity, today announced the appointment of Dave Robison as Chief Revenue Officer. 

Dave Robison, CRO, Airvine
Mr. Robison brings with him a depth of experience that will play a key role for Airvine as it enters its next phase of growth.  He has held senior management positions over a 25-year career in the telecommunications industry and has led sales and revenue generation for both public and private companies.  Mr. Robison has successfully grown companies from zero revenue to billions of dollars and has had successful exits that include both IPOs and sales.

"Throughout his award-winning career, Dave has produced billions of dollars in revenue working with the largest telecoms carriers, network OEMs, and large enterprise customers by virtue of his extensive channel experience," says Airvine CEO Vivek Ragavan.  "Dave's knowledge and critical skill set fit perfectly as we move to convey the Airvine and WaveTunnel value proposition to our target markets of multi-dwelling residential units, the hospitality sector, large venues such as convention centers and stadia, and the increasing number of 'Industry 4.0' manufacturing or warehouse environments."

Robison himself embraces the work ahead. "I look forward to the opportunity and challenge of helping the WaveTunnel product reach its full potential with deployments in a variety of exciting new network applications and helping Airvine grow as a company," he says.  "The concept of wireless, Gigabit-speed indoor backhaul to supplement or replace wired infrastructure in these areas is truly revolutionary; indeed, what the company has already achieved with its customer deployments to date demonstrates its rapid growth potential." 

The WaveTunnel product is a shoebox-sized module that mounts on ceilings and other interior high points to provide high speed connectivity for the ever-expanding menu of enterprise applications, whether IT (Information Tech) or OT (Operational Tech). WaveTunnel systems, which can be installed in hours, fill the broadband gap that exists within many large interior spaces by extending LAN reach or upgrading the performance of older 1 Gb/s Ethernet CAT 5 cables. WaveTunnel units began shipping earlier this year to early-adopter customers, and the WaveTunnel system is now generally available.

About Airvine

Airvine is a fast-growing Silicon Valley innovator of intelligent broadband wireless backhaul solutions for the enterprise. The company has developed the industry's first indoor 60 GHz wireless system that delivers multi-gigabit/sec data transfer rates without any of the complexity of legacy solutions. Patented RF innovations extend the range and gain of wireless signals, penetrating walls and steering around obstacles that impede transmission—something never before possible within the 60 GHz band.

