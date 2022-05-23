Airway Management Devices Market is Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 7.7% during the Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Technological developments in these devices, as well as their growing use in emergency situations, are likely to drive demand for infraglottic airway devices, especially in developed nations.

Rising consumer disposable income as well as spending capacity, rapidly expanding base of population, and growing healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost the Asia Pacific market during the forecast timeframe.

ALBANY, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global airway management devices market was clocked at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021. Demand analysis of airway management devices predicts that the global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The positive airway management devices market outlook predicts the market is predicted to attain valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2031. The increase in the occurrence of chronic respiratory disorders across the globe is likely to drive the global airway management devices market. Firms in the global airway management market are concentrating on producing patient-friendly products. Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's increasing admission of patients to emergency rooms and intensive care units, healthcare facilities have grown more vigilant and are purchasing respiratory equipment to meet demand in the event of future pandemics.

Positive air pressure devices, such as ventilators, are frequently utilized in patients with low oxygen saturation or acute respiratory infections. Airway management equipment includes positive airway pressure devices, laryngoscope handles and blades, endotracheal tubes, and oropharyngeal airways of various sizes. These gadgets are mostly utilized during procedures in operating rooms. Furthermore, prominent companies in the global airway management devices market are emphasizing on creating technologically sophisticated respiratory equipment in order to improve patient outcomes.

The rise in average lifespan of people over the last decade can be credited to the expansion in world population. With increasing age, a person's immune system weakens. As a result, the growing older population raises the risk of developing numerous diseases. In the following years, the number of adults over 60 years is likely to climb. Chronic respiratory disorders have become more common as the aging population has grown. This factor is expected to drive sales of airway management devices market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on product type and airway management devices market projections, infraglottic devices are expected to take the lead in the global market in the future years. Patients are increasingly utilizing infraglottic devices such as endotracheal tubes (ETTS) and tracheostomy tubes.

Based on end-user, the operating room (OR) category made up the majority of the market share in 2021. The category is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. The category is likely to be driven by an increasing number of ORs in developing countries, as well as a rise in the frequency of respiratory disorders.

As the incidence of chronic respiratory diseases (CRD) in individuals rises, there is a growing demand for airway management devices amongst adults. The increasing prevalence of emphysema, COPD, and chronic bronchitis in adults grew in 2020, as per the CDC's health data. As a result, the global demand for airway management devices has grown due to the increasing number of individuals suffering from chronic bronchitis or emphysema.

Global Airway Management Devices Market: Growth Drivers

During a surgical operation, airway management equipment is utilized for breathing, oxygenation, and anesthetic delivery, which is likely to come up as one of the emerging trends of the airway management devices market. As a result, the demand for such devices is increasing across the world as the number of surgical procedures increases.

Due to the growth of modern healthcare systems, North America represented a major portion of the global airway management devices market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast timeframe. The supply of technologically improved airway equipment, as well as a growth in the region's senior population, are likely to boost the regional market share.

Global Airway Management Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Teleflex Incorporated

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Medline Industries, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Global Airway Management Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Supraglottic Device

Infraglottic Device

Resuscitators

Laryngoscope

Patient Age

Adult

Pediatric

