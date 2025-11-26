Airway Management Devices Market to Reach USD 3.82 Billion by 2031 as Global Demand for Advanced Emergency & Critical Care Respiratory Solutions Accelerates

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Airway Management Devices Market Size was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily to USD 3.82 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during 2025–2031. This growth reflects the increasing global burden of respiratory diseases, expansion of surgical procedures, higher ICU admissions, and rising emphasis on pre-hospital emergency care.

Airway management devices-including laryngoscopes, supraglottic airway devices, endotracheal systems, cricothyrotomy kits, and resuscitators-represent essential equipment across anesthesia, trauma care, emergency response, neonatology, and critical care. As hospitals and EMS agencies prioritize patient safety, difficult airway protocols, and rapid-response capabilities, next-generation airway technologies are seeing rapid adoption.

A New Era of Respiratory Stabilization: Why the Market Is Strengthening

1. Rising Respiratory Disease Burden

Over 544 million people worldwide live with chronic respiratory diseases, increasing reliance on advanced airway stabilizing systems for acute exacerbations, ventilation support, and emergency intubation.

2. Surging Global Surgical Volume

More than 320 million surgical procedures performed globally each year require airway control-accelerating sales of laryngoscopes, supraglottic airway devices, and intubation aids.

3. Growth of Emergency & Pre-Hospital Care

EMS teams increasingly deploy portable airway kits, video laryngoscopes, and supraglottic devices to support trauma cases, cardiac arrests, and pediatric emergencies.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Laryngoscopes, Infraglottic Airway Devices, Supraglottic Airway Devices, Resuscitators, Cricothyrotomy Kits, Others)

Laryngoscopes

Laryngoscopes held the largest market share in 2024, contributing 32% (USD 794 million). Increasing adoption of video laryngoscopes, higher success rates in difficult airways, and improved safety protocols across anesthesia departments are driving strong demand.

Infraglottic Airway Management Devices

Infraglottic devices-including endotracheal tubes and tracheostomy tubes-accounted for 27% (USD 670 million). Continuous usage in ICUs, emergency rooms, and long-term ventilation patients keeps this segment strong.

Supraglottic Airway Management Devices

Supraglottic airway devices contributed 21% (USD 521 million). They are gaining traction in EMS and ambulatory surgical centers due to ease of insertion, reduced training needs, and lower complication rates.

Resuscitators

Resuscitators (manual and automated) made up 12% (USD 298 million). High usage in pre-hospital care, neonatal resuscitation, and cardiac arrest management drives segment resilience.

By Age (Pediatrics/Neonates, Adults)

Adults

Adults accounted for 76% (USD 1.88 billion) of airway device usage in 2024. Aging populations, COPD prevalence, cancer surgeries, and expanded elective surgical procedures support strong adult market dominance.

Pediatrics/Neonates

Pediatric and neonatal airway devices contributed 24% (USD 595 million). Growing NICU admissions, neonatal resuscitation programs, and expanding pediatric surgical capabilities are driving this segment upward.

By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

Hospitals

Hospitals dominated the end-user landscape with 68% (USD 1.69 billion). High surgical volume, trauma care units, ICUs, and emergency departments account for most airway device utilization.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

ASCs represented 21% (USD 520 million). Demand for quick-turnover anesthesia procedures and outpatient surgeries is rapidly increasing airway device procurement in these settings.

Regional Analysis - USA & Japan as The Fastest-Expanding Respiratory Care Markets

United States

The U.S. captured 38% of the global market (USD 940 million in 2024), driven by strong hospital infrastructure, advanced anesthesia workflows, and a rising burden of chronic respiratory diseases.

U.S. Market Indicators:

COPD & asthma affect 34+ million Americans

Video laryngoscope adoption grew 19% YoY

EMS agencies upgraded >27% of airway kits to advanced supraglottic devices

U.S. OR and ICU expansions added >6,000 new airway device procurement points in 2023–2024

By 2031, the U.S. market is expected to exceed USD 1.5 billion.

Japan

Japan accounted for 9% (USD 223 million in 2024). Aging populations, OR modernization, and high clinical standards for emergency airway protocols fuel Japanese market strength.

Japan Market Insights:

Nearly 29% of Japan's population is above 65 , increasing ventilation and airway intervention needs

, increasing ventilation and airway intervention needs Japan added 86+ new ASCs with advanced anesthesia capacity in 2024

with advanced anesthesia capacity in 2024 Airway device upgrades in university hospitals rose 16% YoY

Japan is projected to cross USD 330 million by 2031.

Competitive Landscape:

Below is financial and segment-level data drawn from public annual reports (global revenue and medical/respiratory division contribution where applicable).

Medtronic Plc

2024 Revenue: USD 31.2 billion

USD Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal (RGR) Division: USD 3.1 billion

USD Airway products include advanced intubation systems and ventilator accessories.

Olympus Corporation

2024 Revenue: USD 7.6 billion

USD Therapeutic Solutions Division (endoscopy + respiratory): USD 4.1 billion

USD Strong in laryngoscopes, bronchoscopes, and airway visualization tools.

Teleflex Incorporated

2024 Revenue: USD 3.07 billion

USD Anesthesia & Emergency Care Segment (airway devices): USD 925 million

USD Leading supplier of LMA® supraglottic airway devices globally.

ICU Medical, Inc.

2024 Revenue: USD 2.52 billion

USD Airway support devices used in critical care settings via ventilation accessories and intubation aids.

Stryker Corporation

2024 Revenue: USD 21.1 billion

USD Active in emergency care equipment supporting airway stabilization in trauma units.

ConvaTec Group Plc

2024 Revenue: USD 2.1 billion

USD Increasing respiratory-care product integration through hospital channel expansion.

Ambu A/S

2024 Revenue: USD 590 million

USD Market leader in single-use bronchoscopes and disposable airway visualization systems.

The Next Chapter of Airway Management - What 2031 will Bring

The next decade will fundamentally evolve airway management through:

AI-guided video laryngoscopy for quicker, higher-accuracy intubation

for quicker, higher-accuracy intubation Single-use visualization systems becoming a global standard to eliminate cross-contamination risk

becoming a global standard to eliminate cross-contamination risk Smart supraglottic airways with integrated ventilation sensors

with integrated ventilation sensors Portable airway management kits for military and EMS applications

for military and EMS applications In-hospital airway analytics platforms tracking difficult-airway scenarios

tracking difficult-airway scenarios Pediatric airway innovation to reduce neonatal and infant respiratory mortality

to reduce neonatal and infant respiratory mortality Integration of robotics in airway trauma management

As surgical volumes increase and emergency medical care becomes more technologically sophisticated, airway management devices will remain mission-critical across every level of patient care-from ambulances and rural clinics to major tertiary hospitals and advanced operating suites.

