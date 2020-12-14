Airway Management Devices Market to reach Worth of US$ 1,266.0 Mn by 2026-end, Supraglottic Devices See Widespread Uptake: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide assortment of airway management devices have been adopted in operating rooms and surgical settings for pediatrics, infants, and adults. The portability of these and growing clinical effectiveness of these in managing various types of respiratory diseases are bolstering the expansion of avenues in the airway management devices market. The advent of supraglottic airway devices has imparted a marked flexibility to treatment of airway obstructions, especially in adults.

Analysts at TMR project the airway management devices market to clock a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026, and reach worth of 1,266.0 Mn by 2026-end.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Airway Management Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Airway Management Devices Market Report

Of the various product types, supraglottic device is considered to be the leading segment in airway management devices market throughout forecast period

Based on patient age, adult holds the dominant share

Of the various end users, operating rooms (OR) is expected to hold ~ 45.5% in airway management devices during the forecast period

Of the various end users, airway management devices holds the leading share

Regionally, North America held the major market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead

held the major market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead Europe holds a prominent share

holds a prominent share North America market is expected to be trailed by Asia Pacific , in relation to revenue share

market is expected to be trailed by , in relation to revenue share Middle East and Africa and Latin America expected to be lucrative markets

Explore 157 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Airway Management Devices Market (Product Type - Supraglottic Device, Infraglottic Device, Resuscitators, Laryngoscope; Patient Age - Adult, Pediatric; End user - Operating Room (OR), Intensive Care Unit (ICU)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/54603

Airway Management Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing demand for managing complex airway problems in emergency settings is a key trend bolstering the expansion of the airway management devices market.

Recent few decades have seen continuous advances made in techniques and devices used in airway management in premature babies, thus expanding the market avenue.

Growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and respiratory dysfunction in adults are key factors spurring the pace of the innovation in the airway management devices market.

Rise in clinical prospect of airway management devices in emergency settings and operating rooms is boosting the growth of the market.

Request Brochure of Airway Management Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

A number of supraglottic airway devices have been developed to meet the needs in critical care units.

Advances made in healthcare services have also focused on achieving successful intubation with the help of portable airway management devices. Emerging economies have seen progress made in endotracheal intubation.

Growing indication of superglottic devices in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder is bolstering the expansion of the market.

Advances made in anesthesia induction procedures have also boosted the clinical outcomes of airway management devices.

Purchase the Airway Management Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Airway Management Devices Market: Regional Landscape

On the regional front, North America held the dominant share in 2017 in airway management devices market and is expected to lead throughout the assessment period. Advances made in airway management devices for various respiratory conditions are bolstering the revenues in the regional market.

Europe and Asia Pacific are considered remarkably lucrative regions. The growth in these regional markets is driven by substantial adoption of high-end devices in operating rooms. Medical technologies have also witnessed rapid adoption in meeting the needs of patients with respiratory dysfunction. The developed economies in these regions are focusing on boosting clinical skills in airway management.

Airway Management Devices Market Segmentation is as follows:

By Product Type

Supraglottic Device



Infraglottic Device



Resuscitators



Laryngoscope

By Patient Age

Adult



Pediatric

By End User

Operating Room (OR)



Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

By Region

North America



Latin America



Middle East and Africa

and

Asia Pacific



Europe

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Vascular Closure Devices Market: Companies in the vascular closure devices market are designing products that seal arterial puncture holes post percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) catheter-based vascular procedures. As such, the revenue of peripheral vascular interventions is anticipated for robust growth during the forecast period

Vascular Grafts Market: The global vascular grafts market was valued at US$ 2,010.1 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026. High incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, peripheral diseases, and rise in geriatric population are likely to fuel the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026

Orthopedic Implants Market: Developments in anesthesia techniques, rise in adoption of minimally invasive procedures, increase in incidence rate of injuries, surge in geriatric population, and rise in adoption of technologically advanced products to treat musculoskeletal disorders are likely to drive the global orthopedic implants market from 2018 to 2026.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/airway-management-devices-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

SOURCE Transparency Market Research