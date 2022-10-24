Airway Management Launches its Custom flexTAP with Pioneered Technology for Optimum Comfort and Results

New custom technology utilized in flexTAP leads to more efficient delivery times by clinicians and improved treatment results

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Management, manufacturer of the most globally researched custom oral appliances, today announced the launch of flexTAP , a premium lab-made oral appliance designed to treat patients with snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea.

flexTAP enters the market as the most user and prescriber-friendly oral appliance yet. Its easily customizable design and adaptable technology eliminates barriers for labs to efficiently create, for clinicians to timely treat and for patients to effectively use the device to tackle snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea.

Additionally, flexTAP is the first of its kind to utilize the new patented Vertex Technology paired with the flexTAP Mouth Shield comfort accessory to promote nasal breathing, prevent dry mouth and minimize excess saliva for extra comfort. Uniquely designed with no metal parts and a wide range of advancement without need to switch out hooks, Vertex Technology allows the mouth to open vertically and horizontally simultaneously during advancement of the jaw.

"Vertex Technology allows for more room in the mouth for the tongue and minimizes jaw advancement," says Dr. Keith Thornton, inventor of the Thornton Adjustable Positioner (TAP). "Not only will this help patients achieve better treatment outcomes, but it will ease joint impact."

As Airway Management continually strives for more accessible and dependable therapy options, flexTAP trials found that clinicians experienced shorter delivery times and improved treatment outcomes with less protrusion. Not only is flexTAP the most convenient custom TAP yet, but it is also listed as Airway Management's most accessibly priced custom appliance to both clinicians and labs.

The flexTAP tackles the market's poor acceptance and adherence of available oral appliances, and the recall of 16m CPAPS. Airway is initially rolling out flexTAP through their in-house lab Airway Labs , but is looking forward to launching through their partner labs in early 2023.

A recent webinar introducing the flexTAP can be found here .

About Airway Management, Inc.

Airway Management is the manufacturer of the most independently studied oral appliance in the world, offering products that improve the health and quality of life for people who suffer from sleep-disordered breathing. Airway Management is committed to supporting the clinician, health care professional and laboratory technician with high quality, minimally invasive therapy for snoring and sleep apnea.

