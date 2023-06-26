Airway Management Launches its Morf Nasal Mask: The First Custom Nasal Mask on the Market

New custom technology utilized in Morf allows a low temperature thermoplastic material, ThermAcryl, to custom form to the unique features of each user's face.

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Management, leading innovator in sleep therapy products and manufacturer of the most globally researched custom oral appliances, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Morf Nasal CPAP Mask. Designed to enhance comfort and sustainability, this revolutionary mask incorporates a silicone-free biodegradable seal, setting a new standard in the industry.

Silicone, though widely used in medical applications, can cause discomfort, skin irritations, and allergic reactions in some individuals. By removing silicone from the equation, the Morf ensures users can enjoy a truly comfortable and irritation-free sleep therapy experience while also minimizing the environmental impact.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Morf Nasal CPAP Mask to the market," said Charles Collins, CEO at Airway Management. "Our mission is to improve the lives of individuals suffering from sleep apnea, and we believe the Morf Nasal CPAP Mask represents a major step towards achieving that goal."

Key features of the Morf Nasal CPAP Mask include:

  1. Silicone-Free Design: The mask is crafted from hypoallergenic, latex-free materials, ensuring a comfortable fit without the risk of skin irritation or allergic reactions.
  2. Customizable Fit: The custom-fit nasal mask is individually tailored to each user's unique facial structure and contours, creating an optimal and comfortable fit.
  3. Sustainability: Made from biodegradable material, the seal offers a reliable and secure fit while lasting up to four times longer than a traditional silicone seal, reducing waste.

"The Morf is the first custom mask that is mass manufactured and readily available at pricing comparable to most standard CPAP masks that offer far less customization," said Alastair McAuley, Director of Research and Development at Airway Management.

The Morf Nasal CPAP Mask is available for purchase on CPAP.com.

About Airway Management, Inc. 

Airway Management is the manufacturer of the most independently studied oral appliance in the world, offering products that improve the health and quality of life for people who suffer from sleep-disordered breathing. Airway Management is committed to supporting the clinician, health care professional and laboratory technician with high quality, minimally invasive therapy for snoring and sleep apnea. 

