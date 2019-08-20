Airweave's modular & 100% washable mattress design now available for pets

The Dog Bed takes no shortcuts in terms of materials and design. Like the airweave Mattress Advanced, the bed is modular and consists of 3 airfiber® core pieces, a pillow top layer, and removable outer cover. And something all pet owners will love — it's 100% washable. The brand's proprietary airfiber® mattress material features benefits that pets and humans alike love, including:

Durable

Non-toxic

Breathable

100% washable & easy to clean

Reduces muscle strain when getting off the bed or rolling around

Airweave recognized that the supportive comfort of their mattresses and toppers were loved by not only humans, but also their four-legged friends. In December of 2018 the brand signed their very first "Am-BARK-ssador", Masaru, the Akita Inu owned by Russian Figure Skating Champion Alina Zagitova. Masaru was gifted a prototype of the dog bed.

Tapping into Japan's growing audience of luxury pet consumers, airweave launched the Dog Bed in early 2019 as a limited edition item. Seeing the success in Japan, the brand is excited to continue expanding their product offering beyond mattresses and toppers in the U.S with this launch. As in Japan, the Dog Bed comes in three sizes, small, medium, and large, and starts at $270 USD.

About Airweave

Airweave was born from a desire to do things differently when, Founder & CEO, Motokuni Takaoka took over his uncle's fishing line company. A graduate of the Stanford School of Engineering, Takaoka experimented with different applications of the resin fiber used to create fishing line, and discovered that the material was perfectly suited for a newer and better purpose: to revolutionize the way we sleep. Since the first mattress topper shipped in 2007, Airweave has expanded to a range of lifestyle, travel, and technology sleep products in Japan, and has been adopted by elite athletes and organizations worldwide to help them perform at the highest level.

SOURCE Airweave

Related Links

http://www.airweave.com

