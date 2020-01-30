AirWorks Explains How to Protect Airports From Drones With DJI Aeroscope

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI Aeroscope can identify the most popular drones on the market today by monitoring and analyzing their electronic signals to gain critical information.

As consumer DJI drones become more popular, there are rising challenges in safety and security for areas such as airports, prisons, nuclear power plants, prohibited military zones and various government sites and infrastructures. Traditional protections in these locations may not be able to adequately detect and monitor UAVs to prevent consequential incidents.

DJI Aeroscope from Airworks a DJI Dubai Dealer

The risk of drones flying near airports is certainly widespread, with news reporting momentary shutdowns in several cities. Just last November, suspected drone activity caused momentary flight diversions in Sharjah International Airport.

In the UAE, drone regulations are established by the GCAA, while in the Dubai Emirate, the DCAA is responsible.

Drone use is forbidden within a 5km radius of airports, and a minimum distance of 10km must be kept from takeoff and landing paths.

The flying regulations are many and not always easy to understand: to navigate through them, AirWorks offers a free online course about Dubai Drone Regulations. All the content is divided into three easy to follow chapters to ensure an enjoyable learning experience and learn all the necessary information.

Airports should definitely start thinking about investing in solutions to prevent drone-related accidents from happening.

DJI offers a GEO system that delineates where it is safe to fly a drone, where flight may raise concerns and where flight is restricted (such as around airports, power plants and prisons).

GEO limits flights into or taking off within zones that pose a security threat.

However, when drones are flying nearby airports, traditional protections may not be sufficient to adequately monitor and detects UAVs, and consequently prevent possible incidents. This is why DJI has introduced Aeroscope , an innovative and comprehensive drone detection platform that is able to identify the most popular drones on the market today. Aeroscope gathers information such as flight status, paths and other monitoring data in real-time.

The Aeroscope Stationary Unit is the ideal solution for the protection of large-scale sites. The system can be customized depending on user demands in order to completely cover the surrounding airspace. It can monitor and area of up to 50km and obtain information regarding drones within a few seconds.

The Aeroscope Portable Unit is designed for temporary events, mobile deployments and similar situations. Users can easily operate in a new or mobile location thanks to the single carrying case of the unit. This is the ideal solution for emergencies and wherever stationary units are not available or cannot be installed.

The system can be integrated with existing security systems in order to provide a seamless user experience and have all data gathered in one place: the Aeroscope Backstage Management System. This platform provides central monitoring, command and investigation tools, and is able to integrate data collected from previous flights for in-depth analysis.

