AirWorks Launches New DJI Osmo Pocket Online Course

As a special gift to its customers, AirWorks offers this course for free to anyone who purchases the Osmo Pocket at its store (either physical or online): an incredible added value that unlocks the camera's full potential.

The course is divided into 6 chapters, each one diving into a particular aspect of the Osmo Pocket: the course gives access to video-courses, forums and quizzes that allow students to have an engaging learning experience and feel confident in their video skills. The first introductory chapter can be accessed for free, so anyone interested can get a taste of what is inside the learning platform.

Throughout the duration of the course AirWorks guarantees the assistance of an online instructor to solve any doubts that may come up. At the end of the course a final exam is planned to test the skills learned and to obtain an Official Certificate from DJI Educational.

The platform is designed to give students a seamless experience and can be accessed through desktop and mobile at any time.

The Osmo Pocket is capable of shooting 12MP images and 4K/640fps videos at 100Mbps to give truly amazing results. Ideal for film-makers, vloggers, travelers or casual creatives, the Osmo Pocket's features are sure to fulfill anyone's needs.

The camera works with the app DJI Mimo, which automatically opens when connecting the Osmo Pocket to a smartphone. It has amazing editing tools and also gives access to an online photography community where one can share tips and tricks about visual storytelling. It provides templates designed by experts but also gives the chance to design new ones, as well as add soundtracks to make any video come alive: the options are countless.

The Osmo Pocket also gives two amazing features: Active Track and Face Track. Active Track recognizes, follows and films the subject selected. Face Track is capable of identifying faces during Selfie mode, keeping the subject always at the center of the camera.

The options are indeed many, but everything will be much clearer thanks to the DJI Osmo Pocket online course. The interactive platform makes it fun and easy to learn, giving students all the information needed in just one place and showing first-hand how to use this small but mighty camera in all its glory.

