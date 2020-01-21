AirWorks Provides DJI Enterprise Drone Solutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its DJI Enterprise solutions, AirWorks is proving to be a game-changer in many industries, from government, to public safety, energy, agriculture and infrastructures. The lower costs of drones and the incredible advances in technology have made UAVs a precious addition to any project, allowing for important reductions in operational expenses. Furthermore, drones are now accessible not only to big companies, but also small ones, giving access to literally everyone to new and exciting perspectives.

As the drone industry becomes more pervasive, it is also important to help communities understand how drones can improve many aspects of their lives when used correctly and within the bounds of the law. This is why DJI has launched the hashtag #DronesforGood, bringing examples of how drones are being used to the service of small and large communities throughout the world.

The managing team at AirWorks, a DJI Authorized Dealer located in Dubai, has more than 10 years of experience working in the Enterprise division of DJI. AirWorks provides training, consultancy and assistance in buying the best products for every need. A team of professional consultants is available to work alongside the customer in order to analyze any business challenge and implement the most effective drone-based solutions. The training programs are tailored to the client's needs and provide theoretical and practical education necessary to implement drone-based solutions in the company and create in-house drone expert teams that can monitor them.

The Industries in which DJI drones are currently most being used are:

Construction and Infrastructure

DJI drones can facilitate construction projects in various phases. Drone data can be leveraged to improve planning operations and bidding processes. Furthermore, it can be very useful in identifying pain points and therefore optimize project management. DJI drones can also be used to track every step of the construction process, therefore minimizing risks.

The AirWorks team has worked with many construction and infrastructure agencies, using the Mavic 2 Enterprise, the Inspire 2, all drones belonging to the Matrice series and the Phantom 4.

Government

Government agencies can leverage DJI drone technology to ensure enhanced safety and improved efficiency of operations. Using drones can mitigate hazards and risks during critical operations and guarantee successful team efforts. Using drone data can save time and optimize resources compared to traditional workflows. Whether in land and conservation management, civil security or justice management, governments are sure to benefit from implementing drone-solutions in their operations.

To fulfill government needs, AirWorks recommends the Matrice 200 and the Mavic 2 Enterprise.

Public Safety

DJI drones provide public safety teams with detailed information about remote operations, allowing for informed and immediate responses. This guarantees enhanced safety of both the working teams and the people in need. DJI drones can be invaluable assets in search & rescue operations, as well as firefighting, law enforcement and disaster management. The most used DJI drone for public safety operations is the Mavic 2 Enterprise, which can be fitted with numerous accessories to cater to specific needs.

Agriculture

Drones are becoming more widespread in agriculture, empowering agricultural operators with precise and detailed data about their crops. This makes planning and executing not only easier, but also faster and less expensive in the long run.

Advanced multispectral imaging systems allow for agricultural and environmental monitoring, providing information about plant health, soil conditions and much more. DJI offers drones specifically designed to work in agricultural operations such as the Phantom 4 RTK and the Agras MG1S.

Energy

DJI drones are also becoming more frequently used in the energy sector to monitor operations and ensure optimal functioning of the plants. Drone inspections can cover wide areas in a short time, providing shareable data and images that can be used to pinpoint problem areas where inspectors should focus their work. Successful use of DJI drones has already been registered for Oil & Gas plants, Wind farms, Solar farms and for inspections along power lines. For these kinds of operations, AirWorks suggests choosing the Mavic 2 Enterprise and the Matrice 200.

