Airworks Trading Reveals the Top 2020 DJI Drones for Personal Use

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drones are cool. There is no denying it. Some are glorified tech toys, but many models are useful tools for imaging and cinematic applications small and large. If looking for a flying camera to use on a project, there is something out there for any budget: this industry has come a long way in a very short time. There are models on the market now that have amazing video quality and stabilization, something we couldn't even have dreamed of just 5 years ago. Of course one gets what one pays for: a drone that can capture stunning footage requires a somewhat hefty investment. And like any investment, doing prior research to make sure it's actually worth the money is always a good idea.

As a new DJI Authorized Dealer located in Dubai, Airworks offers official DJI Drones and Gimbals on stock with official warranty. It may be daunting to understand how drones work; this is why AirWorks has released DJI Educational, the online platform that explains how to fly. The courses cover everything one needs to start flying a UAV safely. Upon completion of the course, a certificate of participation is released. All courses are free for AirWorks customers, and are available for a fee for all other users.

Here are some of the best DJI Drones on the market in 2020: this will make finding the ideal one a little bit easier.

The drones listed are ready-to-fly models, which means they can be used right out of the box. In most cases, an Android or iOS device will be needed to view the camera feed in real-time, but a few models also stream video directly to remote control.

Regulations and Safety

The rules of the air vary from region to region. Generally, if the drone weighs 250g and up, registration is needed in order to fly it outdoors legally — even over one's own property.

The latest addition to the DJI drone family, the DJI Mavic Mini, actually weighs 249g (without accessories), making it much easier for pilots to fly it without needing registration.

Its light weight, however, means it lacks a safety feature—obstacle avoidance. It does includes all of the other expected tools to help ensure a safe flight, including GPS stabilization, automated return-to-home, and automatic takeoff and landing.

Why DJI is the Best Brand for Drones

DJI is a world leader in the drone industry, and there's a good reason for that. The company is simply a few steps ahead of its competition right now, and has a product catalog with models at various price points, making it the go-to brand for all drone-enthusiasts. Its iconic Phantom series continues to be appreciated to the day, and the Mavic series is by far the most sold worldwide.

DJI's pro line Inspire is currently in its second generation. These drones offer functionality well beyond what you get with a Phantom, including dual-operator support—one person flying and the other working the camera—as well as interchangeable lenses and camera modules, a Raw cinema workflow, and retractable landing gear.

Small vs. Large Drones

The request for small, portable drones is on the rise. Hikers, travel photographers and even just hobbyists are looking for lightweight options that can fit into a backpack (or in a Pocket in the case of the Osmo Pocket camera!).

The best small drone currently available is without a doubt the Mavic Mini. However, there are other options!

If planning to use the drone mainly for fun, another good option is the DJI Tello. Weighing only 80g, with a flight time of up to 13 minutes, the DJI Tello has a 720p HD camera and is extremely easy to use.

On the other hand, if looking for more features and a sturdier body, the DJI Mavic Air is a good choice, which features ActiveTrack, QuickShot, SmartCapture and TapFly and the powerful FlightAutonomy 2.0 visual system for more precise stationary flight and optimized performance.

If searching for a drone for professional projects, the Mavic 2 Pro is guaranteed to satisfy all needs. It features a Hasselblad L1D-20c with a 1-inch 20 MP CMOS sensor, adjustable aperture f/2.8-f/11, 10-bit Dlog-M and 10-bit HDR video. If you are looking for extra zoom power, you can opt for the Mavic 2 Zoom, featuring a 4x lossless zoom and Dolly Zoom Feature.

