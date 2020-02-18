Airworthy celebrates 20 years of providing world-class interior solutions

HUDSON, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airworthy, Global Provider of World-Class Interior Solutions (www.airworthy.aero), is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020. Over the last two decades, Airworthy has provided flooring solutions, interior repair, trolley repair and maintenance services to the aviation industry, and has recently expanded its services to include the rail industry.

"Our dedication to customer satisfaction, and world-class products and services have paved the way for us to grow from a local company to an internationally respected, award winning company" said Jim Rouleau , Founder and CEO, "Our company is celebrating 20 years, but we feel like we are just getting started, our four divisions, Monuments, Fabrication, Interiors and Trolleys are ready to serve the aviation and rail industry with the quality, timeliness and service that have become Airworthy's hallmark."

Since its inception, Airworthy has grown exponentially, driven by strong customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and our team, the most passionate, service-oriented and experienced airline and rail interior solutions experts in the industry.

In 2015, Airworthy acquired Bolder Manufacturing, a company that designs, certifies and manufactures high quality aircraft and rail monuments, and in 2018, the name was changed to Airworthy Cabin Solutions.

In 2019, Airworthy became AS9100D certified. This certification provides further validation to our commitment to reliability, quality assurance and safety.

In 2020 Airworthy Inc. and Airworthy Cabin Solutions merged into one company, AIRWORTHY. The new name unifies the expanding range of capabilities serving the transportation industry under one strong brand, AIRWORTHY. The new structure comprises four divisions: Monuments, Fabrication, Interiors MRO, and Trolley MRO.

In 2020 we also celebrate 20 years serving the industry. "The 20-year anniversary marks an important milestone for us, as we look back on our growth, accomplishments, our relationships with our customers, our team and our community," said Rouleau. "All of us at Airworthy are looking forward to a bright future serving the aviation and the rail industry; and to continue exploring new opportunities."

About Airworthy Inc.

Founded in 2000, Airworthy provides world-class interior solutions, including flooring solutions, aircraft monuments, interior repair and overhaul, and galley cart repair and maintenance. Airworthy, a licensed FAA repair station is recognized in the aviation industry for its outstanding quality, quick turnaround and commitment to support their customers' success.

SOURCE Airworthy Inc.

Related Links

http://www.airworthy.aero

