Airworthy Selected by DCA Travel Chair as Official Repair Station

HUDSON, Wis., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airworthy Inc. (www.airworthy.aero) Global provider of world-class interior solutions, entered an agreement with Devcolaxe (DCA) Travel Chair, under which Airworthy will be the official repair station and programmed spares distributor in North America.

As part of the agreement, Airworthy will provide full repair and overhaul services for DCA's Airline Travel Chair family of products, including the Travel WheelChair, the world's lightest and easiest to use wheelchair that has been the natural choice for airlines for many years, as well as distribute programmed spare parts, delivering rapid response service to customers using DCA Travel Chairs.

"We are excited to partner with DCA," said Jim Rouleau, CEO and Founder of Airworthy, "Airworthy will leverage its experience to ensure that airlines using DCA travel chairs have ready access to repair and overhaul services as well as programmed spare parts to maximize operational efficiency."

"We are pleased to have Airworthy as an official repair station and programmed spares distributor," said Michael Devine, Commercial Director of DCA, "Airworthy's extensive expertise and undisputed reputation will benefit DCA's customers around the world by offering them easy access to programmed spare parts, repairs and the best support network available."

About Airworthy

Airworthy was founded in 2000 with a mission to provide world-class interior solutions, services, and support to the aviation industry on schedule, and on budget, every time. Today, Airworthy is recognized as the trusted partner and preferred provider of airlines and MRO's of every size and type.

About DCA

The newly formed company, led by a team with vast experience in the aviation and disability industries, focuses on the supply and maintenance of aircraft wheelchairs, including the Travel WheelChair, following the sale of Gerald Simonds Healthcare.

