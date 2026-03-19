AirX Climate Solutions Acquires Northern Air Systems to Strengthen Mission-Critical HVAC Leadership

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. ("ACS"), a leading independent full-service specialty HVAC solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired Northern Air Systems, Inc. ("Northern Air"), a premier designer and manufacturer of highly specialized HVAC systems for complex and mission criticalmission-critical applications.

Northern Air, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is widely recognized for producing advanced packaged HVAC systems that operate reliably in demanding environments. The company serves customers globally across Aviation, Mobile Medical, Mobile Broadcast, Law Enforcement, Marine, Military, Oil and Gas, Hazardous Locations, and other specialty industrial markets.

Founded more than thirty years ago by Tim Confer, who will continue to lead the business as President, Northern Air has built a strong reputation for engineering excellence and close collaboration with customers on new technologies and custom solutions. Tim Confer will transition into a Strategic Advisor role with ACS, where he will support the company's continued innovation and growth initiatives. Will Rausch will lead Norther Air Systems as General Manager, responsible for continuing to grow the business and expand its capabilities.

"We are excited to partner with ACS, which shares our values and our commitment to solving customers' most complex HVAC challenges," said Confer. "With the resources and scale of ACS, Northern Air is positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver greater value to our customers and employees."

"This acquisition strengthens ACS's position as a leader in mission criticalmission-critical and specialty HVAC," said Rick Aldridge, CEO of ACS. "Northern Air's engineering capabilities, product quality, and presence across highly demanding verticals complement our existing portfolio and expand the solutions we provide to our customers. We look forward to welcoming the Northern Air team and working together to reach a new level of performance and growth."

This acquisition represents ACS's fifth transaction as the company continues to pursue strategic opportunities that support customers' most critical HVAC requirements. ACS is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm with approximately 10 billion dollars$10 billion in assets under management. Gryphon invested in ACS in November 2023.

About AirX Climate Solutions: Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, ACS is a leading full-service, specialty HVAC solutions provider. ACS products are highly engineered to operate in mission-critical and harsh environments. The Company offers design, manufacturing, startup, commissioning, repair, and maintenance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems for specialized solutions across a diverse set of end markets, including data centers, oil & gas, telecommunications, rental, educational, industrial, and commercial markets. ACS prides itself on delivering best-in-class service through its highly trained team and engineering capabilities.

About Northern Air Systems, Inc. Northern Air Systems is an industry leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of high-quality industrial HVAC systems. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company has thousands of units installed worldwide across a variety of sectors, including Aviation, Mobile Medical, Mobile MRI, Television Broadcast, Law Enforcement, Marine, Oil & Gas, Hazardous Locations, Explosion-Proof, Chemical, Military, Homeland Security, and many other custom applications.

Media Contact

AirX Climate Solutions

Jack Kang

Vice President – Product Marketing

Email: [email protected]

www.airxcs.com

SOURCE AirX Climate Solutions