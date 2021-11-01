AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. Hires Andy Halko As CFO

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. ("ACS") today announced the appointment of Andy Halko to Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Halko will focus on ACS's goals of organic market share growth through new product development and geographic expansion as well as continued expansion through acquisitions.

Halko joins ACS with an extensive understanding of the HVAC industry having more than 20 years of experience in the space. Most recently, Halko held leadership roles at Nortek Air Solutions, including Controller and General Manager. Previously, he was the CFO of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Halko is a CPA with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Science in accounting from Oklahoma City University.