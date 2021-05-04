Airxcel Acquires Custom Air Products & Services

"We're excited to welcome CAPS to the Airxcel family," said Jeff Rutherford, Airxcel President and CEO. Tweet this

Taylor Norris, CAPS CEO, said: "Our team is excited to be joining Airxcel and accelerating our innovation and growth initiatives. Airxcel has a great track record of driving accelerated growth and adding value to customers and CAPS is eager to be a part of this new strategic growth opportunity."

Based in Houston, TX, CAPS is a Full-Service company specializing in the design, manufacturing, installation, modification, and servicing of specialty HVAC equipment for industrial and commercial applications. They manufacture and service a variety of equipment, ranging from wall mount systems, portable chillers and packaged units, as well as custom air handlers and packaged units.

"In addition to our engineering expertise, our sales team is the most trusted in the industry and is specially trained to identify and solve customers' specific HVAC and environmental challenges," stated CAPS President John Boger.

"We're excited to welcome CAPS and its employees to the Airxcel family. We've had a longstanding commercial relationship with CAPS and are looking forward to partnering with Taylor and John to lead the business forward," said Jeff Rutherford, Airxcel President and CEO. Rutherford adds, "We are committed to building our specialty HVAC platform and will continue to add products, capabilities and expert service to support our customers and their evolving needs."

With the acquisition of CAPS, Airxcel continues to position itself as an industry leader that values the diversity of its premier brand lineup. Rutherford added, "Airxcel will continue to grow and thrive within the industries we serve as long as we stay true to our mission to provide superior customer service, strong and supportive partnership, and a constant pursuit of unmatched product expertise and innovation."

As is the case with all Airxcel acquisitions, the CAPS brand and management structure will remain intact. "We value and preserve each of our business' unique identities and CAPS is a premier brand with a strong market presence," said Rick Aldridge, Airxcel Specialty HVAC Group President. Aldridge adds, "We will build upon CAPS' strengths and leverage Airxcel's operational expertise to support future growth, as we do across all of our brands."

About Airxcel, Inc.

Airxcel began in 1991 as a divesture of the Coleman RV Air Conditioner division. The company has continued to grow through innovative product development, market expansion, and strategic acquisitions. The Airxcel Specialty HVAC Group provides highly engineered cooling and ventilation solutions for telecommunications, energy development and storage, and education/multi-tenant housing industries under the brands: Marvair, Eubank, and Industrial Climate Engineering (ICE). The Airxcel RV Group provides industry-leading products in recreational vehicle heating, cooling, ventilation, cooking, window covering, side wall, and roofing materials under the current brands: Aqua-Hot, CAN, Cleer Vision Windows, Cleer Vision Tempered Glass, Coleman-Mach, Dicor, United Shade, Vixen Composites, Maxxair, MCD, and Suburban. Airxcel's 1,600-plus employees are based in ten facilities across the U.S. and Europe, where they design, manufacture, and distribute products all over the world. www.Airxcel.com

About CAPS

CAPS began in 1996 in Houston, TX, as a specialized fabrication manufacturer of HVAC equipment. The company continues to add new service offerings to further entrench itself into clients' HVAC equipment and service needs. With a modern campus of six buildings totaling 120,000 sq. ft. in manufacturing facilities, and over 100 service vehicles on the road, CAPS is able to serve the commercial and industrial HVAC market through the manufacture of custom equipment; the field installation, start-up and commissioning of equipment; the service, repair, and maintenance of equipment; and the availability of HVAC parts. Together these facilities and divisions have given CAPS the ability to support the needs of commercial, petrochemical, and industrial customers locally and globally.

