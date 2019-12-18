Airzai Launches Aroma, First Smart Home Fragrance Product Designed by Fred Bould

Airzai Aroma is uniquely designed by Fred Bould, an award-winning hardware designer who most notably designed Nest Labs' connected home devices, the GoPro camera and Roku. Starting today, you can reserve an Airzai Aroma diffuser at 50% off and also order sample fragrances on airzai.com .

Fred Bould, a design winner of Red Dot Awards, not only contributed to Airzai as a chief designer but he is also an investor. Airzai has already raised $3.5M in seed funding and is currently raising its Series A round. Airzai invested heavily in research and development (R&D) to create its advanced hardware and software. As a result, the Airzai Aroma is beautifully designed and extremely safe for people to use around children and pets.

"When I first met with Airzai and discussed the project, I knew there was an opportunity to design a unique diffuser that was provocative yet would work in any room of the house," said Fred Bould, American hardware designer. "We're really happy with the look and feel of the Aroma. The design intent was to have the three points of the triangular prism form factor represent mind, body and soul. We think people will connect with this form and its sophisticated finishes."

"Since day one, our focus has been on creating a premium fragrance experience using innovative hardware and software," said Muneeb Mushtaq, Airzai founder and CEO. "It's an experience that's been missing in the market. Now, thanks to our investment in R&D, we built the underlying tech to transform your home into a luxury hotel fragrance experience."

Airzai Aroma Product Details

Futuristic diffusion. Unlike other products on the market that use flame or heat, Airzai has invested heavily in R&D to invent the perfect misting technology that utilizes ultrasonic disks.

Unlike other products on the market that use flame or heat, Airzai has invested heavily in R&D to invent the perfect misting technology that utilizes ultrasonic disks. Premium, safe fragrances. Airzai is currently working with top European perfumers to bring a premium, safe and memorable fragrance experience. There are a number of fragrances available including Australian Sandalwood, Medeteranean Blossoms, and Santorini Fig and a diverse suite of options coming in the future.

Fragrance intensity. To further personalize and suit your taste, you can also adjust the intensity of the European fragrances. Settings include low, medium and high.

Learns your fragrance preferences with built-in sensors. Using the Airzai app, you can schedule your fragrance preferences based on your lifestyle. For example, wake up to an invigorating scent that gets you up and going. At night, come home to a relaxing fragrance that welcomes you home and helps you unwind. Airzai Aroma adapts to your lifestyle thanks to the sensors built into Airzai, making it simple and easy to use.

Ambient lighting options. You can customize Aroma's ambient lighting to suit your mood, and to match the fragrance experience you want to create.

Voice-enabled, easy to use. You can use your voice to easily manage Aroma when connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. For example, you can say, "Hey Google, turn on Aroma" and then Aroma will turn on.

Convenient subscription model. Airzai offers you an easy option through the app where you will be notified when Aroma is low on its fragrance levels so you can quickly reorder new fragrances.

Airzai Aroma Tech Specs

Aroma diffuser dimensions. 5.6" H x 3.9" W x 3.4" D

5.6" H x 3.9" W x 3.4" D Aroma diffuser weight. 1 lb with two fragrances inside

1 lb with two fragrances inside Aroma fragrances. Each fragrance is 1.7 oz / 50 ml

Each fragrance is 1.7 oz / 50 ml Connectivity. WiFi enabled set up through the Airzai mobile app

WiFi enabled set up through the Airzai mobile app Power. Powered by USB wall power adaptor

Powered by USB wall power adaptor Devices. Compatible with iPhones 6 and onward as well as Android smartphones. Tablets and web-viewing are not supported at this time.

Pricing and Availability

You can join the waitlist starting now at airzai.com to get access to early bird pricing at $125 USD / $150 CAD -- a limited time offer. Airzai will ship its first Aroma diffusers and fragrances in Q2 2020. The companion Aroma app (iOS and Android) will be free to download when it ships.

About Airzai

Airzai is a Toronto-based direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand creating products that transform the home fragrance industry. Aroma, a product created by Airzai, is the first dual smart home fragrance diffuser for consumers. Airzai's Aroma was designed by award winning designer Fred Bould, who also created Roku, Nest, and GoPro. To date, Airzai has raised $3.5M in seed funding. For more information, visit airzai.com.

SOURCE Airzai

