Airzone Launches in North America with Critical HVAC / IoT Interface

The longtime leader in HVAC control solutions for the European market bridges the gap between HVAC inverter systems and smart thermostats

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airzone, a worldwide industry leader in dynamic HVAC control solutions, is entering the rapidly growing North American market with an exclusive smart control solution for HVAC inverter systems. Airzone's Aidoo Pro acts as the bridge between proprietary HVAC inverter and mini-split manufacturers' protocols and IoT device APIs, including for the popular ecobee®, Honeywell® and Nest® smart thermostats. The Aidoo Pro enables HVAC professionals to completely integrate HVAC inverter systems with leading smart thermostats, preserving all inverter features and providing unparalleled levels of efficiency, energy savings, connectivity and comfort.

Growing Inverter + Smart Thermostat Markets on a Collision Course

The market for HVAC inverter solutions is expected to nearly double from 2020 to 2025, from $17.6 billion to $31.9 billion. Simultaneously, the global smart thermostat market is expected to triple by 2028. These are two of the fastest-growing categories in the HVAC industry but deploying devices from these categories together currently negates the benefits of both: adding a smart thermostat to an inverter system prevents key inverter features from working, significantly reducing the energy efficiency of the unit.

Because HVAC inverter system protocols and smart thermostat APIs are incompatible, HVAC inverter systems downgrade to single-speed operation when paired with a smart thermostat. The hallmark benefits of inverter solutions—efficiency, energy savings and superior climate control performance—are completely lost. The Aidoo Pro brings the HVAC and IoT worlds together, preserving inverter functionality while meeting consumer demands for smart control.

Airzone Solutions Bridge the Gap Between IoT and HVAC

The Airzone Aidoo Pro is a simple-to-install system add-on that sits between the HVAC system and IoT control devices such as third-party smart thermostats, voice assistants, and home automation. Airzone's exclusive library of manufacturer-certified HVAC protocols enables full two-way communication between the Aidoo Pro, the HVAC solution, and smart thermostats or other connected devices. The Aidoo Pro receives smart thermostat data via API, interprets it, and then sends the appropriate commands to the inverter unit via manufacturer-certified protocol. The inverter continues to function at a variable rate, preserving the superior comfort and efficiency of the system.

Airzone has spent decades cultivating privileged working relationships with the industry's leading HVAC inverter and mini-split manufacturers. The Aidoo Pro has manufacturer-certified HVAC protocols from all leading brands, including Daikin, Fujitsu, Hitachi, LG, Mitsubishi and Panasonic. Airzone also has dedicated API cloud integrations with the industry's leading smart thermostat solutions, including Nest®, ecobee® and Honeywell®. Additional integrations with other smart thermostats are on the roadmap for 2023 and beyond.

"No one else can do what we do," says Antonio Mediato, founder and CEO of Airzone. "Through dedicated collaboration and constant R&D, we've found a way to keep the original features and functionality of an HVAC inverter solution intact, even when deployed in conjunction with a smart thermostat. We are uniquely positioned to help HVAC professionals deliver systems that are superior in every way, from comfort and efficiency to user interface and control."

The Airzone Aidoo Pro solution is available now in North America. To learn more about the Aidoo Pro solution, click here. If you're interested in installing and integrating the Airzone Aidoo Pro solution, click here.

About Airzone

Airzone is an industry-leading manufacturer of dynamic HVAC control and zoning solutions for residential and light commercial environments. With over 25 years of experience leading the HVAC zoning and control industry in Europe, Airzone's mission is to create innovative and category-defining solutions that deliver simplified control, savings, and streamlined service. Airzone's foundational values of diligence, reliability and service leads to a culture of tireless innovation and impeccable performance. For more information, visit airzonecontrol.com

Media Contact

Caster Communications

1.401.792.7080

[email protected]

SOURCE Airzone