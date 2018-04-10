About AIS

AIS provides software and systems engineering services to government agencies and businesses across the United States. We specialize in cloud services, DevOps, custom application development and IT services. Our areas of expertise include Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Office 365, SharePoint, Dynamics CRM, software development, User Experience (UX), Data and Analytics, Emerging Technologies (i.e., AI, Blockchain, and IoT), and Managed Services.

Our customers range from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies and include state and local governments as well as defense and national security agencies. Our analysis-driven approach to solving business problems—combined with our commitment to deadlines and budgets—results in successful projects and long-term relationships with our clients. We're a top-tier cloud partner for Microsoft, Amazon, and Equinix with proven capabilities and a track record of success.

AIS is a Microsoft managed partner with six gold competencies and have been selected as a Microsoft National Solution Provider (NSP). From over 750,000 Microsoft partners, there are less than 50 partners in the NSP organization. Microsoft chooses NSP partners based on their proven capabilities to scale to the needs of large enterprises across the United States. Founded in 1982, AIS is a growing and privately held company headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with offices in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and India

To learn more, visit us at https://www.appliedis.com or contact us at sales@appliedis.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ais-awarded-army-cloud-computing-enterprise-transformation-accent-contract-vehicle-300627538.html

SOURCE AIS (Applied Information Sciences)

Related Links

https://www.appliedis.com

