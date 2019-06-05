AIS-C Stand Alone System and TiLock Modular Screw System both winners of A' Design Awards 2019

A' Design Award & Competition, the World's largest and most diffused international design awards, announced 2437 Winners from 106 countries in 98 different design disciplines. Entries were carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury panel composed of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals and experienced entrepreneurs who devoted great care and attention to details while voting each entry.

"The A' Design Awards are the world's most influential and largest design awards, presented each year in Italy. It is a great honor for us to receive these prestigious awards, and we would like to thank all of our friends and partners for their support and help along the way. This award, providing recognition to the excellence of design, places Genesys on an international stage," said Josh Kaufmann, Genesys Spine principal.

About the AIS-C Stand Alone System:

The AIS-C Stand-Alone System is a first of its kind, non-screw based, zero-profile, direct-anterior stand-alone interbody system for the cervical spine. Designed to provide the greatest ease of use to the surgeon at every step of the procedure. http://bit.ly/AIS-Cstandalone

About the TiLock Modular Spinal System:

The TiLock Modular Spinal System uniquely addresses the challenges of posterior fixation by providing surgeons with the flexibility to secure difficult operative levels. Increased options for distraction, greater visibility, and more thorough decortication may be achieved by allowing the surgeon to first place a low profile screw. http://bit.ly/tilockmodular

