AI's Impact on the Passive Fire Protection Materials Market, Revenue Expected to Grow by USD 1.24 Billion from 2024-2028, Due to Increased New Product Launches- Report by Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global passive fire protection materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. Increasing new product launches by market vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of more effective synergist compounds. However, competition from active fire protection systems poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Contego International Inc., CSW Industrials Inc., Etex NV, Fosroc International Ltd., Hempel AS, Hilti Corp., Huntsman Corp., Isolatek International, PPG Industries Inc., ROCKWOOL International AS, RPM International Inc., Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Sharpfibre Ltd., Sika AG, SVT Group of Companies, Tecresa Proteccion Pasiva S.L., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Tremco CPG Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global passive fire protection materials market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Product Type (Cementitious materials, Intumescent coatings, Fireproofing cladding, Fire-resistant sealants, and Sprays), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Apollo Paints Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Contego International Inc., CSW Industrials Inc., Etex NV, Fosroc International Ltd., Hempel AS, Hilti Corp., Huntsman Corp., Isolatek International, PPG Industries Inc., ROCKWOOL International AS, RPM International Inc., Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Sharpfibre Ltd., Sika AG, SVT Group of Companies, Tecresa Proteccion Pasiva S.L., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Tremco CPG Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Passive Fire Protection Materials market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing focus on fire safety in various sectors. Cementitious materials and fire-resistant coatings, including those from Carboline, are popular choices for fireproofing steel structures. Acoustic insulation is another trending area, ensuring both fire protection and sound insulation. Compliance requirements drive demand in residential infrastructure projects for fireproof materials like intumescent coatings and sealants, foams, and boards. Onshore production sites, airports, hospitals, and other infrastructure projects also require these materials for fire safety. Population growth fuels demand in multi-family and single-family housing. Fire-resistant materials are essential for offices, retail shops, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, religious centers, public safety centers, amusement centers, recreation centers, residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings. High-temperature insulating materials are crucial for mines and other industrial applications.

Market Challenges

The Passive Fire Protection Materials market is essential for ensuring fire safety in various structures, including residential and commercial buildings, industrial structures, airports, hospitals, and mines. Cementitious materials and fire-resistant coatings, such as those offered by Carboline, are commonly used. Steel structures require intumescent materials for insulation. Acoustic insulation and high-temperature insulating materials are also crucial. Compliance with fire safety regulations is paramount. Construction applications include sealants, foams, and boards. Population growth drives demand for fireproof materials in residential infrastructure projects and multi-family housing. Commercial infrastructure projects, offices, retail shops, healthcare facilities, educational facilities, religious centers, public safety centers, amusement centers, recreation centers, residential buildings, and commercial buildings all require passive fire protection. Onshore production sites also utilize these materials.

Segment Overview

This passive fire protection materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product Type 1.1 Cementitious materials

1.2 Intumescent coatings

1.3 Fireproofing cladding

1.4 Fire-resistant sealants

1.5 Sprays Application 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Cementitious materials- The Passive Fire Protection Materials market refers to the industry that produces and supplies materials used to prevent or slow down the spread of fire in buildings and structures. These materials include intumescent coatings, fireproof insulation, fire doors, and fire-resistant concrete. Demand for these materials is driven by construction projects and regulations aimed at enhancing fire safety. Market growth is influenced by factors such as increasing awareness of fire safety and the adoption of stringent building codes. Manufacturers focus on research and development to create innovative, cost-effective solutions for the market.

Research Analysis

The Passive Fire Protection Materials market encompasses a range of materials used to contain and limit the spread of fire in various infrastructure projects. These materials are essential for ensuring safety in Residential and Commercial infrastructure projects, including Mines, Offices, Retail shops, Healthcare facilities, Educational facilities, Religious centers, Public safety centers, Amusement centers, Recreation centers, Residential buildings, and Construction activities. The market includes Fireproof materials such as concrete, gypsum, and steel, as well as Sealants, Intumescent materials, and Foams and boards. The demand for these materials is driven by population growth and the increasing focus on fire safety regulations in various industries. The use of passive fire protection materials helps prevent the spread of fire, ensuring the safety of people and assets.

Market Research Overview

The Passive Fire Protection Materials market encompasses a range of materials used to contain and limit the spread of fire in various infrastructure projects. These materials include intumescent coatings, cementitious materials, fire-resistant coatings, intumescent materials, acoustic insulation, sealants, foams, and boards. Residential infrastructure projects and commercial infrastructure projects, such as offices, retail shops, healthcare facilities, educational facilities, religious centers, public safety centers, amusement centers, recreation centers, and residential and commercial buildings, all require passive fire protection materials to ensure fire safety. Industrial buildings, mines, onshore production sites, airports, and population growth also drive the demand for these materials. Compliance requirements and construction applications vary, with multi-family housing, single-family housing, high-temperature insulating materials, steel structures, and fireproof materials all playing a role in the market. Carboline and other key companies offer a range of passive fire protection solutions for various industries and applications.

