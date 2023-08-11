AI's Role in Modern Healthcare: A Closer Look at Clinical Practice

This report delves into the use of AI in clinical practice and its potential to revolutionize healthcare by enhancing diagnoses, treatment, and clinical workflows.

Enhancing Healthcare Through AI:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to reshape healthcare by streamlining clinical workflows, addressing staffing challenges, and improving patient diagnoses and treatment. This report investigates the application of AI in clinical practice across the eight major pharmaceutical markets: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China.

Key Drivers of AI in Clinical Practice:

The report identifies several key drivers that highlight the potential of AI in clinical practice:

  • AI is becoming an integral part of healthcare provision.
  • China is emerging as a leader in adopting AI in healthcare.
  • Physicians with prior AI experience are more supportive of AI integration in clinical practice.
  • AI is more comfortably used for administrative tasks than direct patient care.
  • Healthcare professionals (HCPs) with AI experience are more at ease with personalized AI messaging from sales representatives.
  • Patients' comfort with AI support for clinical decisions is higher among those who have prior AI experience.
  • AI's benefits will require time and strategic implementation.
  • AI is a technology with the potential to mitigate healthcare inflation.

Scope of the Report:

The report combines data from secondary sources and primary research, including insights from healthcare industry professionals, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and physicians specializing in various therapy areas. The research was conducted between March and June 2023. The study's objectives encompass evaluating the current use of AI in clinical practice, capturing physicians' opinions on AI, identifying areas where AI can optimize clinical practice, exploring future AI prospects, and investigating AI's applications beyond clinical practice.

Key Highlights:

The report underscores that AI is poised to transform healthcare by enabling improved patient care and clinical processes. The adoption of AI often correlates with hands-on experience and an understanding of the technology. While AI holds significant potential for healthcare enhancement, its implementation requires responsibility and foresight.

Companies Mentioned:

The report highlights key companies playing a role in AI healthcare advancements, including National Health Service (NHS), World Health Organization (WHO), US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), Qure.ai Technologies Inc, AstraZeneca, Deloitte, ODAIA, HEVI AI, International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and Hippocratic AI.

