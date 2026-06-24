MIAMI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Luxury Watches AI Visibility Index 2026 — ranking the 25 luxury watch brands by estimated AI citation share across more than 60 consumer prompts on ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

Rolex holds an estimated 17% of AI citation share — roughly equal to its ~33% estimated share of total Swiss watch industry value in 2025 and category-record Rolex wholesale sales of an estimated ~CHF 11 billion. Omega ranks second at an estimated ~11% as the most-cited Rolex alternative.

Why it matters: Roughly 25 brands out of about 450 take an estimated ~90% of Swiss watch sales. The AI engines do not soften that concentration — they intensify it. In luxury, the citation surface fragments only when the buyer adds a qualifier to the query.

Three findings:

Investment is a different surface. Patek Philippe (~9%) and Audemars Piguet (~8%) own the "best investment watch" and "grail watch" queries. Value is a different surface. Tudor and Grand Seiko own the "best value luxury watch" answer; both rank above several brands with greater global awareness. Decades of saturation built the default. "Best luxury watch" has been answered with "Rolex" in editorial coverage for fifty years — and the engines retrieve that consensus.

"There are roughly 450 Swiss watch brands. Ask AI which luxury watch to buy and it gives you one. Every other brand that shows up earned its place by owning a different question. Own a qualifier — investment, value, alternative, grail — or be invisible." — Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full ranking: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/luxury-watches-ai-visibility-index-2026/

Methodology: The 5W AI Visibility Index measures estimated brand citation share across structured prompts on the five major AI engines. Findings are directional estimates — not a live query audit, consumer survey, or investment guidance.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations