AISA Pharma Announces Upcoming Profervia® Data Presentations at AAN and EULAR

Profervia® impact on key Nav 1.7 pain channel to be presented at AAN

Initial Positive Phase 2 data from RECONNOITER-1 Trial in Systemic Sclerosis patients with Raynaud's Phenomenon to be presented at EULAR

BOSTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisa Pharma, Inc. a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present data on its clinical drug candidate, Profervia® at two key upcoming medical congresses.

Accepted Abstracts

April 25, 2023 at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Meeting in a Scientific Platform Session #S23 Oral Presentation, "Cilnidipine, a Novel N-Type Specific Calcium Channel Antagonist, Has Potent Activity at the Nav1.7 Sodium Channel, Which May Have Implications for Treatment of Certain Neuropathic Pain Conditions"





June 2, 2023 at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) "Results of a Phase 2A Study of Cilnidipine, a Novel Daily Oral Calcium Channel Blocker with N-channel Selectivity, for the Treatment of Raynaud's and other Symptoms in Patents with Systemic Sclerosis"(POS1244) will be presented in a Poster Discussion Session.

"We are excited to present new Profervia® data demonstrating activity on a key pathway in analgesic response, as well as clinical data in SSc-RP, suggesting safety and optimal dose selection for patients with SSc." said Andrew Sternlicht, M.D., the CEO of Aisa Pharma. "Treating SSc-RP is the focus of our Profervia® clinical development program, which may have an accelerated path to approval given the large safety data database in hypertension and Aisa's data in SSc-RP, a disease with significant unmet medical need."

About Profervia®:

Profervia® is a novel form of cilnidipine, a fourth-generation calcium channel blocker(CCB). Cilnidipine is approved in select Asian countries for hypertension with decades of safety data. Cilnidipine increases blood flow to peripheral tissues and further improves function in the heart, kidney and vasculature. Cardiac, renal and vascular disease contribute to morbidity and mortality in patients with SSc. Thus, cilnidipine may improve SSc-RP, and the underlying disease. In robust studies of hypertension treatment, cilnidipine was better tolerated than US-approved CCBs, which are used off-label for Raynaud's. Unlike other approved CCBs, cilnidipine also targets receptors that have a role in certain painful conditions.

About Aisa Pharma Inc.

Aisa is a privately-funded biopharmaceutical company located in Boston, MA. Aisa is developing Profervia® for use in patients with SSc-RP.

For additional information: [email protected]; http://www.aisapharma.com

SOURCE Aisa Pharma