AISAP Tackles Rural Health: Africa Initiative Offers Blueprint for U.S. Cardiology Deserts

FDA-Cleared AI Platform Puts Specialist-Level Cardiac Diagnosis in the Hands of Any Clinician at the Bedside

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AISAP, a leader in AI Point-of-Care Diagnostics, today announced a landmark field initiative in Ghana, deploying the company's FDA-cleared AI-powered cardiac diagnosis platform. The program will support the African country's first nationwide training program for cardiac sonographers and improve early detection of heart failure and valvular disease. Through a strategic collaboration with the G-ACT Foundation, AISAP is establishing a global model for bringing expert-level cardiac point-of care diagnostics to severely underserved communities.



This initiative directly addresses the critical lack of specialists as fewer than 30 cardiologists serve Ghana's population of approximately 35 million. AISAP's success in this low-resource setting offers a crucial, immediately implementable blueprint for tackling a similar severe access crisis in the United States, where nearly half of all counties, and over 86% of rural counties, have no practicing cardiologists.



"AISAP brings world-class AI diagnostic capability that accelerates training, safeguards quality, and ensures every scan counts," said Alexis K. Okoh, MD, Executive Chaiman of the G-ACT Foundation. "This partnership sets a new standard for accessible cardiovascular care across Ghana, empowering local clinicians to become the new frontline of heart health."

"This project represents the heart of our mission, ensuring that access to advanced cardiac care should not depend on geographic location," said Adiel Am-Shalom, CEO of AISAP. "We are deploying the same FDA-cleared technology trusted by major US hospitals across remote frontlines in Ghana. The model is clear - our cloud-based platform delivers specialist-grade insights to frontline physicians. This deployment is the ultimate proof of concept that AISAP can help solve the diagnostic gap for U.S. rural hospitals facing critical cardiologist shortages."

AISAP's proprietary Point-of-Care Assisted Diagnosis (POCAD™) platform was developed in collaboration with Sheba Medical Center, ranked among the world's top hospitals. Its algorithms have been trained on a dataset comprising more than 300,000 echocardiogram studies and over 24 million video clips. The system leverages deep learning AI to provide real-time, expert-grade cardiac interpretation. Key features include an Urgency Score to prioritize critical cases and Quality Assurance guidance for non-specialists, ensuring accurate diagnosis and immediate triage. This technology is used in leading U.S. health systems, including Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, Jefferson Health, Stanford, and others.

The POCAD™ platform is highly scalable and vendor-agnostic, connecting to any portable ultrasound device. It requires only an internet connection to send images to the secure, HIPAA-compliant and ISO-certified cloud. AISAP emphasizes that while cardiac care is the initial application, other crucial diagnostic applications are already in advanced development.

The Ghana initiative is part of the G-ACT Foundation's BEAT Program (Building Echo-capacity for Access & Triage). Launched in collaboration with leading Ghanaian cardiologists and international academic partners, BEAT is the country's first structured, internationally benchmarked cardiac sonographer training program, specifically designed to develop a new generation of certified professionals capable of bridging Ghana's critical echocardiography gap.

"The ability to deploy advanced, life-saving diagnostic capacity directly to our citizens is a monumental step forward for our healthcare system," said Prof. Yaw A. Wiafe, Associate Professor of Clinical Ultrasound and Echocardiography at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. "AISAP's technology removes traditional barriers to care and offers immediate, tangible results for our population."

About AISAP

AISAP LTD is a pioneering company at the intersection of artificial intelligence and healthcare with a mission to transform healthcare delivery through its flagship product, AISAP CARDIO, which for the first time delivers POCAD™ (Point-of-Care Assisted Diagnosis). The platform enables clinicians to perform comprehensive, AI-powered ultrasound diagnostics anywhere, anytime, ensuring that advanced medical care is accessible at the patient's bedside, whether in a hospital, clinic or rural setting. AISAP's intuitive and secure SaaS platform is designed to empower healthcare providers by streamlining diagnosis processes, enhancing clinical efficiency, and improving patient outcomes.

About G-ACT

The Global Access to Cardiovascular Therapeutics and Diagnostics (G-ACT) Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to closing the global gap in cardiovascular health. We take a multi-faceted approach that combines policy advocacy, the delivery of affordable diagnostics and treatments, and region-specific innovation tailored to the unique characteristics and socioeconomic realities of each community. Founded by a diverse team of cardiovascular clinicians, statisticians, public health experts, and global health advocates, G-ACT is grounded in a powerful belief: Where you live should not determine whether you live.

For more information, visit https://g-act.org/

