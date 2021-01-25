Aisera Announces New Integration With Cisco Webex to Drive World-Class Service Desk Productivity, Cost-Savings and User Satisfaction

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, the world's first AI Service Management platform that automates workflows and actions for IT, HR, Sales, and Customer Service, today announced that it is working with Cisco Webex to provide remote workforces with best-in-class service desk experience and enhanced productivity.

"Employees are constantly under increased pressure to work efficiently and securely. They continue to turn to IT and service departments for frictionless collaboration to improve their work productivity. An innovative approach to extend Conversational AI and Conversational RPA for Webex users was vital to address these everyday issues," said Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera.

"Users need self-service to get work done efficiently without relying on people and manual intervention. Cisco Webex is a preferred channel for employee collaboration and when integrated with Aisera's AI Service Desk, enables ITSM automation and streamlines communication among teams," said Jeetu Patel, SVP & General Manager, Security and Applications division, Cisco.

Through integration with Webex, the Aisera AI Service Desk solution is enhanced to solve user requests and support issues without the need for agent intervention. This solution is anticipated to reduce IT service costs by 80 percent or more. Users gain self-service capabilities comparable to the Alexa-like interactions they expect.

Customer Benefits:

Dramatically improves the service desk experience with auto-resolutions over 65%

Organizations report increased user productivity and substantial cost savings

Automating internal processes and services makes the digital workplace collaborative

Integrated with Webex, Aisera's AI Service Desk leverages Conversational AI and AI-driven workflow automation, along with unsupervised NLP/NLU, in an agile, scalable, cloud-native platform. This solution delivers end-to-end automation of workflows, actions, and service requests.

"We're excited to deliver enterprise customers an AI-native and cloud-native solution that digitally transforms the service desk within Webex," said Sudhakar. "Self-service IT frees users to engage smoothly and efficiently across business groups and organizations."

Aisera's Conversational AI and RPA capabilities automate user interactions and service requests for existing apps and systems such as Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, Google, Atlassian, ServiceNow, and BMC. Aisera's AI service catalog is versatile and pre-built with thousands of templates to enable organizations to quickly operationalize self-service for users leveraging Cisco Webex. The end result is users can now use Cisco Webex and Aisera for self-service through a conversational virtual assistant.

About Aisera

Aisera offers the world's first AI-driven service experience solution that automates operations and support for IT, HR, Sales, and Customer Service, making businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like, self-service resolutions to users. Aisera fast tracks the digital transformation journey with user and service behavioral intelligence that drives end-to-end automation of tasks, actions, and business processes. Aisera is a top-tier, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., and a strategic partner with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Atlassian, Zendesk, Datadog, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Salesforce.

